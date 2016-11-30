Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE

The Latinas Behind AaB Creates

Xóchitil González and Mayra Castillo, who started Always a Bride nine years ago, are one of the hottest wedding planners in the country.

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sky-light-west-bride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    sky_light_west_bride

    About 300 people gather for a cocktail-style wedding at Skylight West in New York. 
    Dave Robbins Photography
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Xochitl-Mayra-Newlywish.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Xochitl_Mayra_Newlywish

    Xochitl Gonzalez and Mayra Castillo with Wedgewood china exclusivly at Newlywish. 
    Allen Zapeda
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Traditional-Cuban-Veil-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Traditional_Cuban_Veil_

    Traditional Cuban veil for a wedding planned by Xochitl Gonzalez and Mayra Castillo, owners of A.a.B Creates
    5 West Studios
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Katonah-bride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Katonah_bride

    About 300 guests at Caramoor Center for music and the arts in Katonah, New York.
    Barnaby Draper Studios
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/guests-at-Ellis-Island.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    guests_at_Ellis_Island

    About 400 guests party at a shindig in Ellis Island.
    Robert Wagner Photography
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mother-of-the-bride-Jersey-Shore.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mother_of_the_bride_Jersey_Shore

    Mother of the bride and guest at Grand Arcade in the Jersey Shore.
    Always a Bridesmaid
Image 1 of 5

Recommended