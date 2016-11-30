The Latinas Behind AaB Creates
Xóchitil González and Mayra Castillo, who started Always a Bride nine years ago, are one of the hottest wedding planners in the country.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sky-light-west-bride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
sky_light_west_brideAbout 300 people gather for a cocktail-style wedding at Skylight West in New York.Dave Robbins Photography//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sky-light-west-bride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Xochitl-Mayra-Newlywish.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Xochitl_Mayra_NewlywishXochitl Gonzalez and Mayra Castillo with Wedgewood china exclusivly at Newlywish.Allen Zapeda//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Xochitl-Mayra-Newlywish.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Traditional-Cuban-Veil-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Traditional_Cuban_Veil_Traditional Cuban veil for a wedding planned by Xochitl Gonzalez and Mayra Castillo, owners of A.a.B Creates.5 West Studios//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Traditional-Cuban-Veil-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Katonah-bride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Katonah_brideAbout 300 guests at Caramoor Center for music and the arts in Katonah, New York.Barnaby Draper Studios//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Katonah-bride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/guests-at-Ellis-Island.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
guests_at_Ellis_IslandAbout 400 guests party at a shindig in Ellis Island.Robert Wagner Photography//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/guests-at-Ellis-Island.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mother-of-the-bride-Jersey-Shore.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
Mother_of_the_bride_Jersey_ShoreMother of the bride and guest at Grand Arcade in the Jersey Shore.Always a Bridesmaid//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mother-of-the-bride-Jersey-Shore.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 5