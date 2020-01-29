Super Bowl 2022 hangover: How to manage it on Monday

Chances are good your boss or manager knows you’re not really sick the Monday after the big game.

For many Americans, Super Bowl Sunday is a big night for parties — and sometimes drinking a little too much.

That means the morning after — known as National Football Hangover Day for a reason — can be fraught with headaches, nausea and irritability.

It's never fun going to work the next day (or joining a Zoom meeting on camera) with a monster hangover.

It may be a popular day to stay home and recover (or hide from those meetings) — but it’s probably a far better idea to avoid that or at least do what you can to manage the symptoms.

The best way to avoid a hangover might be obvious — but it's straightforward: Don't drink.

But for those looking to have a few anyway, a good rule of thumb is to drink a glass of water between every alcoholic beverage, as Fox News has previously reported.

Also, drinking electrolyte-rich drinks can be helpful as well.

While there’s no cure for a hangover, some foods can be a big help with the effects the day after.

Eggs, for example, contain an amino acid called cysteine that can break down acetaldehyde (a byproduct of your liver's breakdown of ethanol).

Eggs are also high in B vitamins, which studies have previously shown can help with the symptoms.

Bananas, meanwhile, can help bring your potassium levels back up to normal.

Lastly, people with lowered levels of vitamin B23 and zinc suffered more severe hangovers, as a recent study from the Netherlands' Utrecht University revealed.

These two substances are commonly found in meat — suggesting that Super Bowl Sunday may not be the best time to try going vegan.