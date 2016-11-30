Student Protests in Mexico
Protestors are claiming vote buying and other voter fraud led to the win by Revolutionary Party (PRI) candidate, Enrique Peña Nieto.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 30: Student protesters march the day before Mexicans go to the polls to choose a new president on June 30, 2012 in Mexico City, Mexico. Thousands of students from the movement known as YoSoy132 staged the march calling for a transparent democratic process. The movement began as opposition to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Enrique Pena Nieto and the Mexican media's allegedly biased campaign coverage in favor of the PRI. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
