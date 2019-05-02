Sophie Turner weds Joe Jonas in $650 jumpsuit

Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on Wednesday night, and her outfit was just as unconventional.

The “Game of Thrones” actress, 23, walked down the aisle to greet Jonas, 29, and their Elvis impersonator officiant wearing a white bridal jumpsuit by Ukranian brand Bevza and a matching veil.

The one-piece silk design features a deep V-neck, wide-leg silhouette and an elastic waistband, which no doubt kept the bride comfy as she danced to country duo Dan + Shay’s live performance of their hit song “Speechless.” The jumpsuit is currently available for pre-order and costs $648.

She paired the comfy set with gold Loeffler Randall mules ($395).

Also present at A Little White Wedding Chapel were Joe’s bandmate brothers Nick and Kevin, who served as groomsmen wearing matching gray suits. The couple, who wed after the Billboard Music Awards, exchanged ring pops in place of wedding bands.

The couple got engaged in October 2017. Turner previously revealed that her “GoT” co-star Maisie Williams (who was absent from the Vegas nuptials) would be serving as one of two maids of honor, so it appears they will still have a second wedding in France as planned.

Perhaps Turner will pick a traditional gown the second time around — though it’s doesn’t seem likely for this spontaneous couple.

This story was originally published in the New York Post.