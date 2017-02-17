Solve Holiday Hair Woes With These Gorgeous Accessories

Resisting the urge to shop for yourself during the holiday season requires saintly levels of self control. Between trolling your favorite stores and sites for gifts, and the crazy amounts of holiday fetes you’re headed to, it’s pretty impossible to avoid not buying at least a little something for yourself. If you’re looking to look stylish while saving cash, might we suggest the ever-chic—and economical—hair accessory. READ: Having a Bad Hair Day? This Style Will Cure Your Woes You might think barrettes and headbands are best reserved for your 10-year-old cousin or princess types (Blair Waldorf, anyone?), but the truth is, today’s versions are so delicate and gorgeously gilded, that they actually seem more like lovely pieces of jewelry. Still not convinced? We suggest adding a jeweled headband or barrette to a messy bun or ponytail for maximum effect. In other words, when your hair isn’t too perfect, the accessory will add a cool boho edge as opposed to looking too prim and proper. READ: 8 Ways to Get Gorgeous Hair in Your Sleep Check out our picks for most gorgeous hair accessories that won’t break your gifting budget. The best part? All are under $50!