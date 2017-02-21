Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

SEE IT: The 35 Most Iconic Oscar Dresses of All Time

Since handing out its first prize in 1929, the Academy Awards has transformed from an event honoring the best in film to a star-studded spectacle of style. READ: The Most Talked-About Acceptance Speeches in Oscar History This year’s Oscars will take place on Sunday, February 28th, and while the world will be anticipating whether Leonardo DiCaprio will finally get his Oscar, many of us will also be eyeing the red carpet, scoping out the biggest hits and misses in fashion. Hollywood’s finest will aim to deliver the usual glitz and glamour, but if history is any indication, other celebs will choose to make bold statements in more questionable ensembles. (And we're talking about "girl, you should fire your stylist" questionable.) READ: And The Award for Most Awkward Oscar Moment Goes To... Don’t believe us? Check out the 35 of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time:

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ab7e45af-rt_main_oscars_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3993334d-rtr4qoso.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jennifer Lopez

    Year: 2015 Designer: Elie Saab
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/098290cb-rtr4qnmr_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lupita Nyong'o

    Year: 2015 Designer: Calvin Klein
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2yivz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rooney Mara

    Year: 2012 Designer: Givenchy
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2yi9q.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Year: 2012 Designer: Tom Ford
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2yict_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Angelina Jolie

    Year: 2012 Designer: Versace
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2j80i.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Natalie Portman

    Year: 2011 Designer: Rodarte
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2j7g7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mila Kunis

    Year: 2011 Designer: Elie Saab
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bd6i.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demi Moore

    Year: 2010 Designer: Versace
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bdf8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sandra Bullock

    Year: 2010 Designer: Marchesa
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bcpb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Zoe Saldana

    Year: 2010 Designer: Givenchy
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bd5l.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cameron Diaz

    Year: 2010 Designer: Oscar De La Renta
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxbyyf.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Anne Hathaway

    Year: 2009 Designer: Armani
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr4qp1o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Scarlett Johansson

    Year: 2015 Designer: Versace
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr1xztm.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Marion Cotillard

    Year: 2008 Designer: Jean-Paul Gaultier
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr1mtt3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Penelope Cruz

    Year: 2007 Designer: Versace
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr16wvy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reese Witherspoon

    Year: 2006 Designer: Dior
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxod8z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Michelle Williams

    Year: 2006 Designer: Vera Wang
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrok02.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Beyonce

    Year: 2005 Designer: Versace
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrok8u.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Hilary Swank

    Year: 2005 Designer: Guy Laroche
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrdzdx.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Nicole Kidman

    Year: 2004 Designer: Chanel
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtre0tk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Angelina Jolie

    Year: 2004 Designer: Marc Bouwer
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtre11w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Charlize Theron

    Year: 2004 Designer: Tom Ford for Gucci
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2wi0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Halle Berry

    Year: 2002 Designer: Elie Saab
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3fy2m.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kate Hudson

    Year: 2014 Designer: Versace
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrg4pn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Renee Zellweger

    Year: 2001 Designer: Vintage Jean Desses
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrg4qa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Julia Roberts

    Year: 2001 Designer: Vintage Valentino
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxkds4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bjork

    Year: 2001 Designer: Marjan Pejoski
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxiuxi.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Year: 1999 Designer: Ralph Lauren
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2ohf.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Nicole Kidman

    Year: 1997 Designer: John Galliano for Christian Dior
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3fyli.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lupita Nyong'o

    Year: 2014 Designer: Prada
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8qs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Charlize Theron

    Year: 2013 Designer: Dior
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8hz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Amy Adams

    Year: 2013 Designer: Oscar De La Renta
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8r1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jennifer Aniston

    Year: 2013 Designer: Valentino
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8yn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Year: 2013 Designer: Dior
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8ct.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jessica Chastain

    Year: 2013 Designer: Armani
    Reuters
Image 1 of 35

Recommended