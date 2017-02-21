SEE IT: The 35 Most Iconic Oscar Dresses of All Time
Since handing out its first prize in 1929, the Academy Awards has transformed from an event honoring the best in film to a star-studded spectacle of style. READ: The Most Talked-About Acceptance Speeches in Oscar History This year’s Oscars will take place on Sunday, February 28th, and while the world will be anticipating whether Leonardo DiCaprio will finally get his Oscar, many of us will also be eyeing the red carpet, scoping out the biggest hits and misses in fashion. Hollywood’s finest will aim to deliver the usual glitz and glamour, but if history is any indication, other celebs will choose to make bold statements in more questionable ensembles. (And we're talking about "girl, you should fire your stylist" questionable.) READ: And The Award for Most Awkward Oscar Moment Goes To... Don’t believe us? Check out the 35 of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time:
1Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ab7e45af-rt_main_oscars_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jennifer LopezYear: 2015 Designer: Elie SaabReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3993334d-rtr4qoso.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lupita Nyong'oYear: 2015 Designer: Calvin KleinReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/098290cb-rtr4qnmr_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rooney MaraYear: 2012 Designer: GivenchyReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2yivz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gwyneth PaltrowYear: 2012 Designer: Tom FordReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2yi9q.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Angelina JolieYear: 2012 Designer: VersaceReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2yict_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Natalie PortmanYear: 2011 Designer: RodarteReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2j80i.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mila KunisYear: 2011 Designer: Elie SaabReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2j7g7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Demi MooreYear: 2010 Designer: VersaceReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bd6i.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sandra BullockYear: 2010 Designer: MarchesaReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bdf8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Zoe SaldanaYear: 2010 Designer: GivenchyReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bcpb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cameron DiazYear: 2010 Designer: Oscar De La RentaReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2bd5l.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Anne HathawayYear: 2009 Designer: ArmaniReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxbyyf.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Scarlett JohanssonYear: 2015 Designer: VersaceReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr4qp1o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Marion CotillardYear: 2008 Designer: Jean-Paul GaultierReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr1xztm.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Penelope CruzYear: 2007 Designer: VersaceReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr1mtt3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reese WitherspoonYear: 2006 Designer: DiorReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr16wvy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Michelle WilliamsYear: 2006 Designer: Vera WangReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxod8z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
BeyonceYear: 2005 Designer: VersaceReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrok02.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hilary SwankYear: 2005 Designer: Guy LarocheReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrok8u.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicole KidmanYear: 2004 Designer: ChanelReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrdzdx.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Angelina JolieYear: 2004 Designer: Marc BouwerReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtre0tk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Charlize TheronYear: 2004 Designer: Tom Ford for GucciReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtre11w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Halle BerryYear: 2002 Designer: Elie SaabReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2wi0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kate HudsonYear: 2014 Designer: VersaceReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3fy2m.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Renee ZellwegerYear: 2001 Designer: Vintage Jean DessesReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrg4pn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Julia RobertsYear: 2001 Designer: Vintage ValentinoReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrg4qa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
BjorkYear: 2001 Designer: Marjan PejoskiReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxkds4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gwyneth PaltrowYear: 1999 Designer: Ralph LaurenReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtxiuxi.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicole KidmanYear: 1997 Designer: John Galliano for Christian DiorReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2ohf.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lupita Nyong'oYear: 2014 Designer: PradaReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3fyli.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Charlize TheronYear: 2013 Designer: DiorReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8qs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Amy AdamsYear: 2013 Designer: Oscar De La RentaReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8hz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jennifer AnistonYear: 2013 Designer: ValentinoReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8r1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jennifer LawrenceYear: 2013 Designer: DiorReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8yn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jessica ChastainYear: 2013 Designer: ArmaniReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3e8ct.jpg?ve=1&tl=1