SEE IT: Margot Robbie Goes Sheer on All Sides for 'Tarzan' Premiere

Margot Robbie is no plain Jane. PICS: 'Thor' Actress Wears REALLY See-Through Gown to Premiere At the London premiere of “The Legend of Tarzan," the 26-year-old actress wore a dangerously sheer, backless, art deco-inspired gown by Italian couture designer Miu Miu, which highlights jaw-dropping slits at all of its sequinned sides. Robbie completed the look with strappy Baren Eren heels. The dress is apparently so delicate that The Daily Mail already reported that the blonde beauty nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet, but was quickly rescued by co-star Alexander Skarsgard, 39, who quickly fixed the back of her dress. Sadly, Skarsgard’s quick thinking may have broke the hearts of Robbie's admirers everywhere, but she still managed to command all the attention during the festivities. WATCH: How to Get Margot Robbie's Golden Globes Hair See Robbie’s gorgeous ensemble for yourself below: