SEE IT: Kate Hudson Takes the Plunge at Hollywood Film Awards

Whoa, mama! The Hollywood Film Awards lit up Tinseltown on Sunday night from ultra-posh Beverly Hills, but the real star of the ceremony was none other than Kate Hudson. The 37-year-old actress and mother of two boys made jaws drop (with a major thud) when she proudly showcased her bombshell assets in breathtaking couture that hugged her sizzling shape. READ: Low-Cut Dresses Are In — But How Low Should You Go? The daughter of acting veterans Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell stunned in a backless metallic Marchesa halter gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The dress was also adorned with delicate flowers, drawing attention to her eye-popping figure. The famous blonde completed her look with pointy beige pumps to further elongate her legs, smoky, sparkling eyes, and a nude pout. READ: Jennifer Aniston Can't Get Enough of Kate Hudson's 'Irresistible Tush' Feeling inspired by Hudson’s latest ensemble? Celebrity stylists insist that anyone can rock this look for a special, red-carpet-worthy occasion — as long as you keep a few tips in mind. "A deep plunge draws the eye to the center, creating the illusion of a longer, thinner torso," image consultant Thea Wood previously explained to FOX News Magazine. "However, if the garment is tight and bulges around the plunge, it can distort and ruin the effect. If you have a round face, this neckline can make it look fuller, so I’d suggest trying a scoop neck instead." "When done right, wearing a top or dress with a deep neckline exposes a beautiful décolletage without looking tacky," added model and fashion expert Jaimie Hilfiger. "If the neckline is too low, add a camisole or a bandeau bra to avoid showing too much." Check out Hudson’s daring ensemble below to see how it's done: