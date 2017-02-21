SEE IT: Jourdan Dunn Has Legs for Days at 'Absolutely Fabulous' Film Premiere

This runway model looked absolutely fabulous for a movie night. On Wednesday, cover girl Jourdan Dunn did what she does best and strutted her stuff at the world premiere of "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" in London’s Leicester Square. WHOA: 16 Models Who Wore Revealing Outfits to the Cannes Film Festival As reported by The Daily Mail, the 25-year-old flaunted her seemingly never-ending legs in a gold Antonio Berardi mini dress, which glowed just as much as she did. The U.K.-based news site also added that the British beauty completed her look with strappy black Jimmy Choo heels, which only served to further elongate her statuesque frame. "The mother-of-one looked incredibly excited about her cameo in the eagerly anticipated flick, despite her hectic schedule which saw her teaming up with [clothing retailer Marks and Spencer] for her childrens-wear line earlier this year," the site wrote. And Dunn has a lot on her plate these days. In addition to her fashion career both on and off the catwalk, the 2015 "Model of the Year" is also a passionate foodie, chronicling her tasty travels in her own webseries "How It’s Dunn." "So the first stop was Thailand,” Dunn told Fox News Magazine in our video interview above. "I’ve never been to Thailand and I’ve always wanted to. And I’m like a big, big Thai [food] fan…It’s like my favorite cuisine. So getting to learn how to do different recipes, and get into their culture and their people, was just an amazing experience for me." Lucky for us, she managed to take a break from her travels to show off her famous figure at Wednesday's premiere. See Dunn’s latest sizzling ensemble below: