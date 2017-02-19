SEE IT: Brooklyn Decker Debuts Rapunzel-Like Hair

Blonde bombshell Brooklyn Decker is making heads turn with her new 'do. As JustJared.com reports, Decker arrived for Elle magazine's Women in Television celebration on Tuesday (January 13th) in West Hollywood with a breathtaking new look: ridiculously long tresses. The 27-year-old model-turned-actress may have also been flaunting lean legs on the carpet, but it was her hair that caused a stir. Beginning in a deep side-part, Decker's golden locks effortlessly cascaded down her runway-ready body, nearly sweeping against her waist. She then completed the look with loose, mermaid-esque waves. Chances are Decker may have been rocking some extensions, a favorite among celebs seeking fab hair in an instant. However, when it comes to her chic side-swept style, this is one look that can be easily recreated at home. Previously, celebrity stylist Adir Abergel told In Style that perfecting the perfect side-swept do' starts with creating a part at the arch of the brow — what he calls "the most flattering placement." Then, blow dry with a round brush until waves are smooth, pull hair over one shoulder, and add some finishing spray. Need extra support for all that hair? "Mist two bobby pins with spray, then cross them behind the ear," Abergel added.