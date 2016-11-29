Running of the Bulls Kicks off in Spain
A showering of sparkling wine and the waving of a red kerchiefs signaled the start of this year's running of the bulls.
pamplona_3PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 06: Revellers hold up their red hankerchiefs during the opening day or 'Chupinazo', of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin, which involves the running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona for eight days starting July 7th, was made famous by the 1926 novel of U.S. writer Ernest Hemmingway called 'The Sun Also Rises'. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pamplona-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_San_Fermin_10Revelers are sprayed with water after the 'Chupinazo', the official opening of the 2012 San Fermin fiestas, Friday, July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)AP2012
pamplona_6PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 06: A reveller jumps from a fountain to be caught by the crowd during the Chupinazo, marking the first day of the San Fermin running-of-the-bulls festival on July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin, which involves the running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona for eight days starting July 7th, was made famous by the 1926 novel of U.S. writer Ernest Hemmingway called 'The Sun Also Rises'. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pamplona-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pamplona_1PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 06: A blindfolded reveller jumps from a fountain to be caught by the crowd during the Chupinazo, marking the first day of the San Fermin running-of-the-bulls festival on July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin, which involves the running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona for eight days starting July 7th, was made famous by the 1926 novel of U.S. writer Ernest Hemmingway called 'The Sun Also Rises'. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pamplona-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_San_Fermin_2A reveler drinks wine during the 'Chupinazo', the official opening of the 2012 San Fermin fiestas, Friday, July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)AP2012
Spain_San_Fermin_3Revelers take part on the 'Chupinazo', the official opening of the 2012 San Fermin fiestas, Friday, July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)AP2012
Spain_San_Fermin_5Revelers hold up traditional red neckties as tens of thousands of people packed Pamplona's main square in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 6, 2012 to celebrate the start of Spain's most famous bull-running festival with the annual launch of the "chupinazo" rocket. Perhaps best glorified by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises," the San Fermin festival is known around the world for the daily running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)AP2012https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-San-Fermin_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pamplona_5PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 06: Revellers hold up their red hankerchiefs during the opening day or 'Chupinazo', of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin, which involves the running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona for eight days starting July 7th, was made famous by the 1926 novel of U.S. writer Ernest Hemmingway called 'The Sun Also Rises'. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pamplona-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pamplona_4PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 06: Revellers hold up their red hankerchiefs during the opening day or 'Chupinazo', of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin, which involves the running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona for eight days starting July 7th, was made famous by the 1926 novel of U.S. writer Ernest Hemmingway called 'The Sun Also Rises'. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pamplona-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_San_Fermin_4Revelers hold up traditional red neckties during the 'Chupinazo', the official opening of the 2012 San Fermin fiestas, Friday, July 6, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain. Revelers from around the world kick off the San Fermin festival with a messy party in the Pamplona town square, one day before the first of eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)AP2012https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-San-Fermin-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
