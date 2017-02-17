Expand / Collapse search
Ring in 2014 with 10 Party-Ready Flats

The holiday party circuit is just about over, with only New Year’s Eve remaining. While we’re no stranger to sky-high heels to cap off our celebratory Champane-popping looks, remaining mobile throughout the evening is inching higher and higher on our priority list. Cue the festive flats! READ: 7 Statement-Making Flats Not only are many of these non-heels affordable, but there are so many adorable options on shelves that you won’t want to hide ‘em in your bag till it’s time to trek home. Plus, these will all look amazingly stylish with any New Year’s Eve outfit, from a mini-dress to tailored trousers. READ: Taylor Swift Stuns in Sparkly Minidress at AMAs Check out our gallery below and start shopping for these 10 chic party-ready flats that you’ll actually be able to walk in!

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chic_nye_flats_main_0-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    ModCloth.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/modcloth-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dash of Dapper Flat in White

    $66, ModCloth.com.
    ModCloth.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/nasty_gal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jeffrey Campbell Metallic Oxfords

    $110, Nasty Gal.
    NastyGal.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/neiman_marcus.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Charlotte Olympia Birthday Pisces Zodiac Suede Smoking Slipper, Purple

    $695, Neiman Marcus.
    Neiman Marcus
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/nine_west.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Velvet Jowhona Flat

    $55, Nine West.
    Nine West
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tory_burch.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Candide Smoking Flats

    $227.50, Tory Burch.
    Tory Burch
