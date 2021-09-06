Remembering Dana Perino's beloved dog, Jasper
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper9.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper9.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper7.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper7.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1@FiveFanPShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1@FiveFanPShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1@FiveFanPShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1@FiveFanPShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/jasper2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 13