Pictures of a thriving new Cuban tradition: 'quinceañera' parties
Cuban reforms permitting small-scale, private businesses and the re-establishment of U.S.-Cuban diplomatic relations have encouraged the growth of a new photo and event-planning businesses for one of the most traditional events in a young Latina's life: her 15th birthday bash.
Cuba_Quinceaneras_latinoIn this Dec. 20, 2015 photo, Daniela Santos Torres, 15, waits in a classic American car with her father Ivan Santos to ride to her quinceanera party in the town of Punta Brava near Havana, Cuba. Daniela left Cuba when she was 3, returning in December for her quinceanera photos and party. She now lives in Glendale, Arizona, where her father runs a home remodeling business. She said returning to Cuba for her celebration was "a dream," allowing her to include her extended family and friends on the island. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02c995e0-Cuba-Quinceaneras-latino.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this Dec. 18, 2015 photo, Daniela Santos Torres, 14, chooses a dress for her quinceanera party at Estudio Mayer which took her portraits and organized her party in Havana, Cuba.
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__12_In this Dec. 13, 2015 photo, Amanda Teresa Betancourt, who lives in Cuba, poses during a quinceanera photo session as a hotel doorman stands by in Havana, Cuba. Cuban reforms permitting small-scale, private businesses and the re-establishment of U.S.-Cuban diplomatic relations have encouraged new photo and event planning businesses for events such as girls 15th birthdays. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c0cfb32f-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this Dec. 13, 2015 photo, Amanda Teresa Betancur, 15, who lives in Cuba, practices her opening dance with her boyfriend Erick before her quinceanera party in Havana, Cuba. Celebrations known as quinceaneras, marking a girls 15th birthday and recognizing her transition to womanhood, date back centuries in Latin America.
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__1_In this Dec. 3, 2015 photo, Gladys Barroso Quintana, who lives in Cuba, changes behind her parents' car from a traditional quinceanera dress to a more modern one, in a street decorated with a mural of Cuban revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Havana, Cuba. Quinceanera packages at most studios in Cuba start around $150 and include professional hair and makeup artists, scenic Havana backdrops and multiple wardrobe changes _ a bargain compared to similar services in the U.S. that typically start at about $1,000. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24d411e6-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__7_In this Dec. 3, 2015 photo, Gladys Barroso Quintana, 15, who lives in Cuba, poses for photographers outside the Russian Orthodox Church in Havana, Cuba. Cuban reforms permitting small-scale, private businesses and the re-establishment of U.S.-Cuban diplomatic relations have encouraged new photo and event planning businesses for events such as girls 15th birthdays. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/417363d1-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__11_In this Nov. 29 2015 photo, a quinceanera poses during her photo session by postcards of Cuban revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara near the Catedral in Havana, Cuba. Celebrations known as âquinceaneras,â marking a girlâs 15th birthday and recognizing her transition to womanhood, date back centuries in Latin America. Some vestiges of the older celebrations remain, with Latin American girls performing traditional waltzes. But in Cuba, photographs are the main focus. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/48a3bc5f-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__10_In this Nov. 21, 2015 photo, Camila Lopez Rivas, 14, poses for quinceanera portraits with Hansel, left, a member of Cuban band group Los Angeles in Havana, Cuba. Camila lives in Miami, the daughter of a truck driver who left Cuba when she was a baby. She doesnt remember the island, but wanted to return for the photographs and videos that Latin American girls typically take for their 15th birthdays. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca3e2df2-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__9_In this Nov. 21, 2015 photo, Camila Lopez Rivas, 14, poses for portraits on a beach in Havana, Cuba, as an assistant lifts the train of her dress to make it look like its flying in the wind. Camila lives in Miami, the daughter of a truck driver who left Cuba when she was a baby. She doesnt remember the island, but wanted to return for the photographs and videos that Latin American girls typically take for their 15th birthdays. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bb2f4cdd-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__15_In this Dec. 13, 2015 photo, a soft drink vendor smiles as he watches Amanda Teresa Betancur, who lives in Cuba, ride in a classic American convertible, on her way to her quinceanera party in Havana, Cuba. The daughters of workers in Cubas emerging private sector are helping fuel business. With the economic reforms, many families on the island now have extra cash to spend for quniceanera celebrations. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8a1ed7bd-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this Dec. 18, 2015 photo, Daniela Santos Torres, 14, chooses a dress for her quinceanera party at Estudio Mayer, the company her family hired to take her portraits and organize her birthday party in Havana, Cuba.
In this Dec. 20, 2015 photo, a doll and cake sit ready for the quinceanera party organized to celebrate Daniela Santos Torres' 15th birthday in the town of Punta Brava near Havana, Cuba.
In this Dec. 20, 2015 photo, Daniela Santos Torres, 15, speaks with her boyfriend Erick before her quinceanera party in the town of Punta Brava near Havana, Cuba.
In this Dec. 18, 2015 photo, Daniela Santos Torres, 14, applies lipstick as she gets ready for a portrait session with EstudioMayer which her family hired to take her quinceanera photos and organize her birthday party in Havana, Cuba.
In this Dec. 18, 2015 photo, Daniela Santos Torres, 14, breaks for a meal with her father Ivan Santos during a portrait session at EstudioMayer, which they hired to take her pictures and organize her birthday party in Havana, Cuba.
In this Dec. 20, 2015 photo, a classic American car sits decorated with balloons before taking Daniela Santos Torres, 15, to her quinceanera party in the town of Punta Brava near Havana, Cuba.
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__5_In this Dec. 27, 2015 photo, Estefania Hernandez Perera, 14, who lives in Cuba, is photographed by FotoEcos, a studio that specializes in quinceaneras, along the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. Hernandez is the third in her family to hire FotoEcos for their quinceanera portraits. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/32d1a7e4-Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
APTOPIX_Cuba_Quincean_VrosIn this Dec. 27, 2015 photo, Estefania Hernandez Perera, 14, who lives in Cuba, is photographed by FotoEcos, a studio that specializes in quinceaneras in Havana, Cuba. Many studios are run by former state sector professionals who purchased cameras with the help of U.S. relatives and have found taking pictures far more profitable than the average monthly government salary of $20. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Cuba-Quincean_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__14_In this Dec. 13, 2015 photo, Barbara Concepcion takes pictures of her daughter Amanda Teresa Betancur, who lives in Cuba, before her quinceanera party in Havana, Cuba. In the past, quinceanera photos typically featured girls in poufy dresses and crowns. But at many Havana studios, there are now punk-rock style sneakers and miniskirts among the rows of high heels and gowns. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__6_In this Dec. 3, 2015 photo, Gladys Barroso Quintana, 15, who lives in Cuba, poses for her quinceanera portraits at the National Hotel as tourists watch in Havana, Cuba. Celebrations known as quinceaneras, marking a girls 15th birthday and recognizing her transition to womanhood, date back centuries in Latin America. Some vestiges of the older celebrations remain, with Latin American girls performing traditional waltzes. But in Cuba, photographs are the main focus. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__13_In this Dec. 13, 2015 photo, girls watch Amanda Teresa Betancourt, who lives in Cuba, during her quinceanera photo shoot with EstudiosMayer in Havana, Cuba. Quinceanera packages at most studios start around $150 and include professional hair and makeup artists, scenic Havana backdrops and multiple wardrobe changes _ a bargain compared to similar services in the U.S. that typically start at about $1,000. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this Dec. 20, 2015 photo, Daniela Santos Torres, 15, gives a candle to her father as she gifts candles to the most important members of her family during her quinceanera party in the town of Punta Brava near Havana, Cuba.
Cuba_Quinceaneras_Vros__8_In this Dec. 5, 2015 photo, Yunailey Dopico Martinez, 14, who lives in Cuba, adjusts her hat during a quinceanera photo session at the National Hotel in Havana, Cuba. The daughters of workers in Cubaâs emerging private sector are helping fuel business. With the economic reforms, many families on the island now have extra cash to spend for quniceanera celebrations. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Cuba-Quinceaneras_Vros-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
