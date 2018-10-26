Canine Companions and their Halloween costumes
They're frighteningly cute.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_Prue-N-Atkins.jpg?ve=1&tl=1These puppies-in-training for Canine Companions for Independenceare named Prue II and Atkins II. They 're the fourth and fifth training dogs raised by their family!Lindsay Scheerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_Prue-N-Atkins.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_Aslan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Service dog Aslan (whose name means “lion”) dressed up as, appropriately, a lion. Jeanne McArdle (not pictured) and Aslan and have been a team since Feb 2013.Jeanne McArdlehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_Aslan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_Banks-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ready for takeoff! Banks, seen here in pilot mode on Halloween 2016, is now a Skilled Companion working with his partner.Betsy Knighthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_Banks-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_Barboza.jpg?ve=1&tl=1It’s Whooville in the hospital! Lorelei, Mary Ashlyn (handler), Erica had a blast with facility dog Barboza.Jennifer Williamshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_Barboza.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_Bauer.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bauer II is going as a beautiful pink Butterfly…Kathy McLamb Odomhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_Bauer.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_Carly.jpg?ve=1&tl=1… while puppy-in-training Carly II dresses as a spider.Emilia Brocehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_Carly.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_Cassius.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cassius, meanwhile, is going as a lion — a popular choise for service dogs, as we'll soon see.Natalie Abbotthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_Cassius.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_Digby-N-Gabby.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Because, because, because, because, because … of the wonderful things these dogs do! Puppies-in-training Digby went as a lion, while Gabby went as Dorothy down the Yellow Brick Road.Dave Laskerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_Digby-N-Gabby.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_Dusty-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dusty IV masqueraded as a skunk for Halloween.Elaine Towne Mayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_Dusty-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_Dutton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Canine Companions "change of career" dog Dutton IV went as a little lamb.Linette Martinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_Dutton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_Flurry.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Puppy-in-training Flurry shows off her take on Minnie Mouse.Kathy Edmiston Knoxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_Flurry.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/12_Hardy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1These two are devilishly good — Bob Fliegel and his Canine Companions for Independence service dog Hardy as the devil and the devil dog.Sarah Haber Fliegelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/12_Hardy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/13_Jerry-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Molly as a Pikachu took her Skilled Companion Jerry out trick-or-treating as a Pokeball.Catherine Polkahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/13_Jerry-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/14_Jerry-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1And they're off! Jerry has also dressed as a horse, complete with a little jockey on his back.Catherine Polkahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/14_Jerry-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/15_Kasta.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kasta, a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, was recently selected to be a Canine Companions for Independence breeder. She’s seen cheering her with her pal "Cat Stevens."Oopsie Daisy Hillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/15_Kasta.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/16_Kasten.jpg?ve=1&tl=1No tigers or bears but… here’s pup-in-training Kasten.Emily Brackenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/16_Kasten.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/17_Knight.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This is Canine Companions for Independence service dog Knight. He goes trick-or-treating with his partner Shannon Bain, and likes to hold her basket.Shannon Bainhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/17_Knight.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/18_Mario-And-Buckley.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Canine Companions for Independence pup-in-training Mario II went as ‘Mario’ and his buddy Buckley, a released CCI puppy, joined him as Luigi.Kimberly Furinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/18_Mario-And-Buckley.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/19_Mia.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ain’t no cowardly lion here! It’s a lioness — I mean pup-in-training Mia.Pam McDonald Recchiohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/19_Mia.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
