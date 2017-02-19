Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: The Hottest Red Carpet Looks from the 2015 SAG Awards

As awards season continues to heat up, so do the fashions of Hollywood’s hottest stars. PHOTOS: Hollywood's Hottest Go Bold for Critics' Choice Awards On Sunday night in Los Angeles, the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) celebrated the industry's finest actors, but let’s be real here: Chances are, you were watching for the major fashion moments — and 2015's ceremony was all about flaunting the finest assets. Seriously, was that a surprise? Sure, lots of actresses opted for the standard cleavage-baring looks, but plenty preferred playing up their legs, too. Others went more demure, however, showing off their toned arms, slim features, and in one instance, even a growing baby bump. READ: Jennifer Aniston Can't Get Enough of Kate Hudson's 'Irresistible Tush' To see what we mean, check out the best head-turning looks from the 2015 SAG Awards below:

    Reuters
    Emme Stone

    The 26-year-old actress is wearing Christian Dior.
    Associated Press
    Reese Witherspoon

    The 38-year-old actress is wearing Giorgio Armani.
    Associated Press
    Claire Danes

    The 35-year-old actress is wearing Marc Jacobs.
    Associated Press
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    The 54-year-old actress is wearing Monique Lhuillier.
    Associated Press
    Kaley Cuoco

    The 29-year-old actress is wearing Romona Keveza.
    Associated Press
    Lupita Nyong'o

    The 31-year-old actress is wearing Elie Saab.
    Reuters
    Rashida Jones

    The 38-year-old actress is wearing Emanuel Ungaro.
    Associated Press
    Sofia Vergara

    The 42-year-old actress is wearing Donna Karan.
    Associated Press
    camila alves

    The 32-year-old model is wearing Donna Karan.
    Associated Press
    Jennifer Aniston

    The 45-year-old actress is wearing vintage John Galliano.
    Associated Press
    Julianna Margulies

    The 48-year-old actress is wearing Giambattista Valli.
    Associated Press
    Sarah Hyland

    The 24-year-old actress is wearing Vera Wang.
    Associated Press
    Keira Knightley

    The 29-year-old actress is wearing Erdem.
    Associated Press
    Julianne Moore

    The 54-year-old actress is wearing Givenchy.
    Associated Press
