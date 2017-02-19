PHOTOS: The Hottest Red Carpet Looks from the 2015 SAG Awards

As awards season continues to heat up, so do the fashions of Hollywood’s hottest stars. PHOTOS: Hollywood's Hottest Go Bold for Critics' Choice Awards On Sunday night in Los Angeles, the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) celebrated the industry's finest actors, but let’s be real here: Chances are, you were watching for the major fashion moments — and 2015's ceremony was all about flaunting the finest assets. Seriously, was that a surprise? Sure, lots of actresses opted for the standard cleavage-baring looks, but plenty preferred playing up their legs, too. Others went more demure, however, showing off their toned arms, slim features, and in one instance, even a growing baby bump. READ: Jennifer Aniston Can't Get Enough of Kate Hudson's 'Irresistible Tush' To see what we mean, check out the best head-turning looks from the 2015 SAG Awards below: