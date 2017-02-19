PHOTOS: Pregnant Kate Middleton Dazzles in Body-Hugging Lace

The Duchess of Cambridge may have been attending a performance on Thursday, but she proved to be the real star of the night. PHOTOS: Kate Middleton Debuts Tiny Baby Bump Flaunting a barely-there baby bump, Kate Middleton absolutely glowed at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, where she and husband Prince William met with musical legends old and new. Among those the couple greeted was musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, while 32-year-old Kate got some face time with British heartthrob Harry Styles of the boy band One Direction. “I said congratulations on the bump,” said Styles, as reported by CBS News. “She didn’t look bumpy.” As for Middleton’s ensemble? Taking a brief break from her go-to designer Jenny Packham, she instead opted for a black lace Diane Von Furstenberg gown. The dress also featured floral embroidery, which was all the more visible considering her famous mane was up in chic chignon. READ: How to Wear Lace Fortunately for the rest of us, fashion experts believe any woman can look as good as Kate, just by channeling her royal style. “Kate Middleton is the epitome of how to wear lace,” says Melissa Liebling-Goldberg, fashion and beauty director for POPSUGAR, on how to wear lace. “It’s an utterly feminine fabric, but the slim silhouettes she picks keep it looking modern, along with her sleek accessories. This is not a fabric to go over-the-top with jewelry.” Check out more photos below to see how Middleton makes the most out of this feminine fabric: