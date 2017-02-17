PHOTOS: Blake Lively’s Been Styling Ryan Reynolds

Not only does Blake Lively not have a stylist (we’re still a little iffy about this), she apparently serves as one to her husband Ryan Reynolds. “I would never walk out of the house without her approval,” Reynolds told Extra at the world premiere of his film "Turbo." If this is the case, we totally give him props for being smart enough to listen to his lady. READ: Blake Lively And Her Lovely 'Lived In' Hair Since Lively has taken the reigns on his fashion, we’ve seen him sport a wide array of different looks, from pastels and chinos to a debonair navy three-piece suit, and for the most part, we like what we see. However, after doing archival research, part of us is itching for ScarJo era Reynolds (it’s mostly their matching hats, we admit it). Either way, it’s Ryan Reynolds and he could wear a burlap sack and we’d be just dandy. View Reynolds’ most memorable looks since he started dating the younger gal: