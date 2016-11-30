Peru's aging inmates live their golden years behind bars
There are around 2,500 inmates over age 60 in the South American country's prisons. Most of the elderly women behind bars are there for drug trafficking.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ceabc8ff-Peru-Aged-Inmates-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__9_In this Feb. 27, 2015 photo, inmate Mauro Garcia, 65, sings a Peruvian folk song at Lurigancho men's prison in Lima, Peru. The prison system offers dozens of art-based workshops and therapeutic sessions for the elderly prisoners. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ceabc8ff-Peru-Aged-Inmates-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f95cddc4-Peru-Aged-Inmates-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__10_In this Feb. 27, 2015 photo, 78-year-old Roberto Osoria stands inside the Lurigancho Prison in Lima, Peru. Osoria has spent five years behind bars for a rape conviction with 13 years remaining in his sentence. Osoria refuses to talk about the crime and complains he has to sleep on the floor and eat bad food. Im going blind, he said, crying. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f95cddc4-Peru-Aged-Inmates-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/59d46c63-Peru-Aged-Inmates-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__7_In this Feb. 27, 2015 photo, inmate Rolando Velasco, 70, who is serving time for drug trafficking, embraces the prison psychologist during a group therapy session at the Lurigancho men's prison in Lima, Peru. The prison system offers dozens of art-based workshops and therapeutic sessions for the elderly prisoners. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/59d46c63-Peru-Aged-Inmates-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/af1c4c61-Peru-Aged-Inmates-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__11_In this Jan. 30, 2015 photo, prisoner Luz Ludena, 63, center, takes part in a dance class with fellow inmates inside the Santa Monica women's prison in Lima, Peru. A mother of three, Ludena is serving a second prison term for drug-trafficking. "My heart is as young as an 18-year-old, I still have desire to love and be loved, she said. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/af1c4c61-Peru-Aged-Inmates-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c5000e41-Peru-Aged-Inmates-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__2_In this Feb. 27, 2015 photo, 69-year-old Sergio del Carpio is moved to tears while listening to a Peruvian folk song at the Lurigancho men's prison in Lima, Peru. Carpio, who is serving a five year sentence, was convicted of vehicular homicide for killing a man while driving drunk. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c5000e41-Peru-Aged-Inmates-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Colombia-Santos-FARC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Colombia_Santos_FARC(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Colombia-Santos-FARC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__5_In this Jan. 30, 2015 photo, a wall inside Luz Angelica Ludena's prison cell is decorated with prayer cards and images of her husband and grandchildren, inside the Santa Monica women's prison in Lima, Peru. Ludena, who is serving her second prison term for drug trafficking, takes advantage of the dozens of workshops offered by the prison, but at night she finds solace reading the Bible. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__4_In this Feb. 27, 2015 photo, elderly inmates take a 30-minute walk around the perimeter of the prison as part of their exercise at the Lurigancho men's prison in Lima, Peru. Reportedly 2,500 inmates over 60 are incarcerated in the South American countrys prisons. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__8_In this Feb. 27, 2015 photo, Alfonso Cruz, 76, holds up a woman's bag he crocheted, at the Lurigancho men's prison in Lima, Peru. Cruz, who learned to crochet in one of the workshops offered at the prison, hands off the bags to his family during visits, to sell for him. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__1_In this Jan. 30, 2015 photo, two female inmates chat, backdropped by mandala drawings at the Santa Monica women's prison in Lima, Peru. There are dozens of workshops in Perus prisons, which hold more than 70,000 inmates. Prisoners pass the time in different fashions. Some read from the Bible, some take dance or art classes while others just simply "survive." (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__6_In this Jan. 30, 2015 photo, Carmen Jimenez, 77, stands in front of her prison cell at the Santa Monica women's prison in Lima, Peru. She is one of 2,500 inmates over 60 in the South American countrys prisons. Most of the women over 60 years of age, like Jimenez, are behind bars for drug trafficking. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peru_Aged_Inmates__3_In this Feb. 27, 2015 photo, elderly inmates stand in line for their breakfast of oatmeal and bread, against a wall decorated with religious icons and art work created by the inmates, at Lurigancho men's prison in Lima, Peru. Authorities will only grant pardons or commute sentences in cases where an inmate of more than 65 years of age has serious health problems. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Peru-Aged-Inmates-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 11