Nourish Thirsty Curls With These 4 Must-Have Conditioners

Curly hair is like a needy, fussy house plant. It requires constant moisture, a temperate climate, and some sweet words of encouragement, and then, even after your most diligent upkeep, it will almost always turn into a shriveled piece of garbage without warning and for no reason. And that’s curly hair on a normal day. Which means during the winter — a.k.a. right now — when the dry air is slowly turning your curls into a fuzzy frizz ball, you need to run some serious damage control with weekly deep conditioner treatments. READ: Got Curly Hair? 10 Tips for Terrific Tresses If you’re not already using a deep conditioner, we hope that your curls haven’t taken over your life like Audrey II in "Little Shop of Horrors." But even if they have, you can still tame the beast by combing one of the following super-rich deep conditioners through dry hair weekly. (Yup, you read that correctly — conditioners can’t permeate wet, swollen hair strands as effectively as they can with dry strands, so always apply your deep conditioner to dry hair, section by section, before hopping in the shower.) Each of these four must-have conditioners is specifically formulated to deeply moisturize curly hair for a seriously shiny, smooth, and, most importantly, healthy finish, which means you’ll finally know the meaning of a “good” hair day, even in the middle of winter. READ: 10 Tips for Air Drying Your Hair Like a Pro Try one out tonight, lest you live another day with the snarled mess of curls trying to swallow your head: