Nicaraguan Town Celebrates Patron Saint By Cross-Dressing
In the town of Nandaime, in southern Nicaragua, honors to patron saint St. Anna include "El Cartel" dance, where boys and men show up wearing women's clothes and makeup.
Nicaragua_Saint_Day_FirstIn this July 28, 2013 photo, a woman dressed as a man, right, dances with a man dressed as a woman during "El Cartel" as part of celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. The celebrationâs unusual twist is the âEl Cartelâ dance, where the boys and men of Nandaime show up wearing womenâs clothes and makeup. This year, at least one young woman came as a man, complete with tie, hat and painted on beard. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-First-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__7_In this July 28, 2013 photo, Alexander Larios, 10, dressed as a girl, celebrates winning fourth place in the costume contest at the "El Cartel" event, part of the celebrations of Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. The celebrations unusual twist is the El Cartel dance, where the boys and men of Nandaime show up wearing womens clothes and makeup. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_DayIn this July 30, 2013 photo, a man runs carrying a "Toro Encuetado" in the shape of a full with exploding fireworks during a procession in honor of Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Men careen through town with cardboard bulls popping and flashing with fireworks during celebrations to give thanks to Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__8_In this July 27, 2013 photo, a bull wearing flower wreaths around its neck is paraded through town by horsemen, a tradition called "Toro Coronado," or "Crowned Bull," during festivities honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. The flower wreaths are placed on the bull's neck by residents giving thanks to Saint Anne. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__9_In this July 27, 2013 photo, a man sleeps on the stands of the bull ring along side musical instruments that will be played during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Nandaime puts on a big show for two weeks every year to honor its patron saint, Santa Ana, the mother of the Virgin Mary. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__10_In this July 27, 2013 photo, a man rides a bull during events celebrating Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Men careen through town with cardboard bulls popping and flashing with fireworks. People gather for block parties, a circus sets up and theres a bull-riding competition. Horsemen guide a bull through town and people adorn its neck with paper flowers as way to give thanks. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__11_In this July 27, 2013 photo, a man stands on a fence at the bullring during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. The town puts on a big show for two weeks every year to honor its patron saint, Santa Ana, the mother of the Virgin Mary. People gather for block parties, a circus sets up and theres a bull-riding competition. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__12_In this July 28, 2013 file photo, a boy dressed in a bride costume is lifted by the crowd after winning first place in the costume contest at the "El Cartel" event during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Residents say the cross-dressing tradition originated with a resident who sponsored the first El Cartel years ago to offer music and dancing to thank Saint Anne for healing his seriously ill wife. Some of the people hired for the party offered to dress as a woman in honor of the healed woman. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__14_In this July 28, 2013 file photo, Cristian Castillo poses for a portrait wearing women's clothes and a wig after dancing at the "El Cartel" event during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Residents say the cross-dressing tradition originated with a resident who sponsored the first El Cartel years ago to offer music and dancing to thank Saint Anne for healing his seriously ill wife. Some of the people hired for the party offered to dress as a woman in honor of the healed woman. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__17_In this July 28, 2013 photo, a boy watches people at the "El Cartel" event as he stands in front of a circus tent during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Nandaime puts on a big show for two weeks every year to honor its patron saint, Santa Ana, the mother of the Virgin Mary. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__3_In this July 27, 2013 photo, pendants, some in the shape of body parts, hang on the robe of Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, as her statue is paraded through the town in Nandaime, Nicaragua. People thank her for answered prayers by pinning pendants of body parts, animals and other things on her robe. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__13_In this July 28, 2013 file photo, Hector Mejia poses for a portrait wearing women's clothes and a wig after dancing at the "El Cartel" event during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Residents say the cross-dressing tradition originated with a resident who sponsored the first El Cartel years ago to offer music and dancing to thank Saint Anne for healing his seriously ill wife. Some of the people hired for the party offered to dress as a woman in honor of the healed woman. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__1_In this July 28, 2013 photo, Alexander Larios, 10, behind left, and a man, both dressed as women, dance at the "El Cartel" during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Residents say the cross-dressing tradition originated with a resident who sponsored the first El Cartel years ago to offer music and dancing to thank Saint Anne for healing his seriously ill wife. Some of the people hired for the party offered to dress as a woman in honor of the healed woman. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__4_In this July 28, 2013 photo, Alexander Larios, 10, gets his hair styled by his mother Karen Cruz outside their home as he dresses up as a girl for the "El Cartel" event in honor of Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. "I do it because my grandmother Mary asked me to because she cannot get out. Shes sick with cancer and cannot dance to Santa Ana, he added, voice quivering and eyes watering. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__6_In this July 28, 2013 photo, Alexander Larios, 10, gets eye mascara applied by his mother Karen Cruz outside their home as he dresses up as a girl for the "El Cartel" event in honor of Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Here, this is normal, Cruz said of her dolled-up son. Its only today and they do it for the fiesta. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__5_In this combo of photographs taken on July 28, 2013, Alexander Larios and his mother Karen Cruz pose for portraits inside their home in Nandaime, Nicaragua. At top Alexander wears his regular clothes after attending celebrations in honor of Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary. Below, Alexander is dressed as a girl before taking part in the "El Cartel" dance. Residents say the cross-dressing tradition originated with a resident who sponsored the first El Cartel years ago to offer music and dancing to thank Saint Anne for healing his seriously ill wife. Some of the people hired for the party offered to dress as a woman in honor of the healed woman. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__16_In this July 28, 2013 photo, a man dressed as a women with tattoos of Jesus and a dog on his back dances during "El Cartel" during celebrations honoring Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Residents say the cross-dressing tradition originated with a resident who sponsored the first El Cartel years ago to offer music and dancing to thank Saint Anne for healing his seriously ill wife. Some of the people hired for the party offered to dress as a woman in honor of the healed woman. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicaragua_Saint_Day__2_In this July 30, 2013 photo, Catholics carry statues of Santa Ana, or Saint Anne, holding baby Mary, and Saint Anne's husband Joaquin, behind, in Nandaime, Nicaragua. Nandaime puts on a big show for two weeks every year to honor its patron saint, Santa Ana, the mother of the Virgin Mary. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicaragua-Saint-Day-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
