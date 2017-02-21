Need a Makeover? Welcome Winter With 3 Dazzling Hair Color Ideas

Maybe you finally experimented with sombré this summer, or perhaps your balayage is totally grown out. Either way, it’s about time you updated your hair color for winter — STAT. READ: The Hottest New Hair Color to Try Right Now Is… Luckily, you don’t have to give yourself a total color overhaul to consider yourself on-trend: This winter, opt for a subtle update with babylights around the face if you’re a brunette, or warm up your blonde to something a little less beachy. We spoke with Redken Celebrity Colorist Tracey Cunningham, who works with celebs like Jamie King, Khloe Kardashian and Isla Fisher, to find out what the top trends for the next few months would be. READ: The Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Home Hair Color...And How to Fix Them You’ll want to bookmark this for your next appointment: See three new gorgeous hair color ideas for winter — plus the inspiration photos you’ll want to show your colorist — ahead: