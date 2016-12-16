National Sangria Day Cocktail Recipes
Kick off the celebration, which takes place on December 20th, with these 10 fruity, refreshing Spanish creations that will make any time of the year feel like a sizzling hot fiesta.
Sangria_Main

CinnamonAppleSangriaCinnamon Apple Sangria Ingredients
• ½ Cognac (We used Remy Martin V.S.O.P)
• 4 oz. Red wine
• 1 oz. Apple cider
• 1 oz. Cranberry juice
• 1 oz. Pineapple juice
• 1 Dash cinnamon
• Lemon/lime soda
• Apple slices
• Cinnamon stick Preparation
Combine all ingredients, except soda, in a mixing glass. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Pour ingredients into wine glass. Fill with soda. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon stick. Recipe courtesy of Atrio at Conrad New York Hotel.

PiscoSangriaPunchPisco Sangria Punch Ingredients
• ½ pint of Simple syrup
• 1 pint of Distilled water
• ¾ pint of Lemon juice
• 1 bottle of Pisco (We used Pisco Portón)
• 1 Pineapple
• Raspberries Preparation
Cut a fresh pineapple in squares about ½ by 1 ½ inches. Put these squares of fresh pineapple in a bowl of simple syrup to soak overnight. In the morning, mix the rest of the ingredients in a big bowl. Use 3 or 4 parts of punch per glass, adding a square of the soaked pineapple to each. Lemon juice or simple syrup may be added to taste. Serve very cold. Recipe courtesy of Pisco Portón.

SparklingWhiteSangriaSparkling White Sangria Ingredients
• ½ pint Raspberries
• 1 part Tequila (We used Tequila Avión)
• 1 part Sparkling wine
• 2 parts Lemon/Lime soda
• 1 Orange
• 2 Limes
• 1 Pear cut into small pieces Preparation
Squeeze juice from half an orange and half a lime into the pitcher. Add ice and 1 part tequila to pitcher. Gently pour in sparkling wine and soda (so as not to diffuse all the bubbles). Stir gently and top with pear and raspberries. Serve in wine glasses. Recipe courtesy of Tequila Avión.

WinterChocolateWinter Chocolate Sangria Ingredients
• 1 Bottle of chocolate infused liquor (We used ChocolatRouge Sweet Red)
• 1 Whole apple cut in pieces
• 1 Whole Orange cut in pieces
• Handful of sliced grapes
• 5 oz. Soda water
• Dash of brandy
• 1 Orange twist Preparation
Add all ingredients, except soda water and brandy, in a large pitcher. Let sit for an hour. Add soda water and brandy. Serve over ice. Garnish with a twist of orange. Recipe courtesy of ChocolatRouge Wines.

Pomegranate_SangriaPomegranate Red Sangria Ingredients
• 1 Bottle of dry red wine
• 2 cups Pomegranate juice
• ½ cup Brandy
• 1 Lemon, sliced (rind intact)
• 1 Lime, sliced (rind intact)
• 1 Orange, slice (rind intact) Preparation
Add all ingredients to pitcher and stir. Fill with ice and stir to chill. Serve in mason jars or your favorite tumbler. Recipe courtesy of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in California.

sangria_floraaaaSangria Flora Ingredients
• 3 cups Sauvignon blanc or dry white wine
• ¾ cup St. Germain
• 1 Peach diced
• 5 Strawberries halved
• 5 Raspberries
• 10 Grapes halved Preparation
Add ingredients in a pitcher. Let it sit for 15 minutes (or longer if desire). Pour into ice-filled glasses. Recipe courtesy of St. Germain.

VeneziaVenezia Sangria Ingredients
• 1 Bottle of vermouth (We used MARTINI Bianco Vermouth)
• 1 cup Apple juice
• ½ cup Cranberry juice
• ½ cup Simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)
• 2 oz. Freshly squeezed lime juice
• 1 cup Prosecco (We used MARTINI Prosecco)
• 1 Apple, cubed
• 1 Lemon, thinly sliced into wheels
• 1 Orange, thinly sliced into wheels Preparation
Combine first five ingredients in a large pitcher and stir in fruit. Chill until ready to serve (24 hours, if possible). Just prior to serving, stir in prosecco. Pour over ice in tall glasses. Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe courtesy of MARTINI.

Brazilian_SangriaBrazilian Sangria Ingredients
• Orange slices
• Strawberry slices
• Lime slices
• Kiwi slices
• Passion fruit slices
• ¼ oz. Absinthe (We used Lucid)
• 1 ¼ oz. Cachaca
• ½ oz. Spanish brandy
• ½ oz. Orange liquor
• 1 oz. Red Wine Preparation
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the fruits thoroughly with absinthe, cachaca, brandy and orange liquor. Pour drink in wine glass. Float red wine on top of cocktail. Stir and enjoy. Recipe courtesy of Lucid.

WinterSpiceWinter Spice Sangria Ingredients
• 1 Bottle of sherry (We used Sandeman Founders Reserve Porto)
• 4 oz. Cinnamon schnapps
• 3 Clementines, quartered
• 6 oz. Cranberries
• 18 oz. Sparkling clementine juice or soda
• 6 oz. Cranberry juice
• 4 Cinnamon sticks
• Ground allspice
Preparation
Combine sherry, cinnamon schnapps, clementine pieces, cranberries, cranberry juice and cinnamon sticks in a large pitcher. Cover tightly and place in refrigerator for 24 hours. Right before serving, add sparkling clementine juice/soda and sprinkle allspice on top. Recipe courtesy of Sandeman Founders Reserve Porto.

GiantGiant Signature Sangria Ingredients
• 5 Bottles red wine (merlot or cabernet)
• 1 Bottle triple sec
• 7 Peaches
• 5 Oranges
• 1 pint Blackberries
• 2 pints Strawberries
• 2 Pineapples
Preparation
Add all ingredients in a pitcher and gently stir. Refrigerate for 24 hours before serving. Recipe courtesy of Truxton's American Bistro in California.
