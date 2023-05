NASCAR quiz! How well do you know facts about car racing? Try your hand at this fun lifestyle quiz!



When was the first NASCAR race held?

How long was the first-ever NASCAR race course?

NASCAR has a "Green Initiative" that works to reduce cars' environmental impact — true or false?

Richard Petty, also known as "The King," is believed to be the most successful driver in NASCAR history with how many race wins?

NASCAR drivers have to train their neck muscles to handle the speed of the car — true or false?

How many colored flags are used in NASCAR?

Where was the first-ever NASCAR race held?

How many track laps are required to complete the Daytona 500 NASCAR race?

Which NASCAR racing venue can hold the most fans at a capacity over 250,000 people?



NASCAR vehicles can be no lighter than how many pounds?

NASCAR engines typically last for just one race — true or false?

How many times has Jeff Gordon won the Daytona 500 NASCAR race?

Which female NASCAR driver holds the record for the most top-ten finishes by a female driver, with seven wins?

Which of the following speedways is the shortest track at .526 miles, according to NASCAR numbers?

In which city is NASCAR's Hall of Fame located?

