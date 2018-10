Minimize Your Makeup Kit

Don't want to take your whole makeup kit along on your trip or want to lighten the load in your purse? Or maybe you're intrigued by the idea of makeup that does double duty. READ: How to Tell When Your Makeup is Past Its Prime Professional makeup artist Lauren Cosenza offers up multiple uses for cosmetics in her bag of beauty tricks. Watch the video above and discover which cosmetics can work do twice the work (with half the product).