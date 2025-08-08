Go Back
    Melania Trump commemorates 200 days since resuming role as first lady

    Since resuming her role as first lady, Melania Trump has championed the Take It Down Act, continued her "Be Best" campaign and joined President Trump for major events — hitting the 200-day milestone with a focus on family and public service. See the photos!

  • Barron Trump and Melania Trump arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump
    Melania Trump and her son, Barron, at the second inauguration of President Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.
    Ricky Carioti - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • first lady melania hugging california fires
    Mrs. Trump visits residents during a tour of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood affected by the California wildfires on Jan. 27.
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • first lady melania trump courage award
    The first lady participates in the International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony at the U.S. Department of State on April 1.
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • First Lady Melania Trump egg roll
    First lady Melania Trump visits the Hop Scotch activity at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 21.
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Take it Down Act
    Melania Trump participates in the bill-signing ceremony of the Take it Down Act on May 19. Mrs. Trump was a champion of the bill pushing to criminalize sharing intimate images without consent.
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • First Lady Melania Trump visits hospital
    On June 3, Mrs. Trump is shown visiting 3-month-old patient Jackson and his family at Children’s National Hospital. 
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • First Lady Melania Trump Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day,
    Melania Trump hosted White House employees' children for "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day," featuring patriotic crafts on May 20.
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • First Lady Melania Trump Senate Spouses Luncheon
    First lady Melania Trump participates in the Senate Spouses Luncheon at the National Gallery of Art on May 21.
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump kennedy center
    Melania Trump dons a black gold-embellished Bottega Veneta dress at the Kennedy Center’s "Les Misérables" opening with President Trump on June 11.
    Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks
  • first lady melania trump fireworks
    The first couple watches fireworks after the Army 250th Anniversary Parade on June 14.
    DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • big bill trump first lady melania trump
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a signing ceremony for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 4.
    Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • First lady Melania Trump fifa game
    The first lady accompanied President Trump to watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 13.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images
