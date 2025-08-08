Move Back
Melania Trump commemorates 200 days since resuming role as first lady
Since resuming her role as first lady, Melania Trump has championed the Take It Down Act, continued her "Be Best" campaign and joined President Trump for major events — hitting the 200-day milestone with a focus on family and public service. See the photos!
- Melania Trump and her son, Barron, at the second inauguration of President Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.read more
- Mrs. Trump visits residents during a tour of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood affected by the California wildfires on Jan. 27.read more
- The first lady participates in the International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony at the U.S. Department of State on April 1.read more
- First lady Melania Trump visits the Hop Scotch activity at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 21.read more
- Melania Trump participates in the bill-signing ceremony of the Take it Down Act on May 19. Mrs. Trump was a champion of the bill pushing to criminalize sharing intimate images without consent.read more
- On June 3, Mrs. Trump is shown visiting 3-month-old patient Jackson and his family at Children’s National Hospital.read more
- Melania Trump hosted White House employees' children for "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day," featuring patriotic crafts on May 20.read more
- First lady Melania Trump participates in the Senate Spouses Luncheon at the National Gallery of Art on May 21.read more
- Melania Trump dons a black gold-embellished Bottega Veneta dress at the Kennedy Center’s "Les Misérables" opening with President Trump on June 11.read more
- The first couple watches fireworks after the Army 250th Anniversary Parade on June 14.read more
- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a signing ceremony for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 4.read more
- The first lady accompanied President Trump to watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 13.read more
