Meet Mayke: The only jaguar-tracking dog in the U.S.
Mayke was born in Germany, expensively schooled and tediously trained to head off smugglers at the U.S.-Mexico border. Today, Mayke helps track a different kind of border-crosser: El Jefe, the only known jaguar living in the United States.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mayake-the-dog-3.-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
This Jan. 30, 2016, photo provided by Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity shows a Belgian Malinois, named Mayke walking through the Santa Rita Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz. Mayke has been trained to look for any sign of El Jefe, the only known jaguar living in the United States.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mayake-the-dog-4..jpg?ve=1&tl=1
This Jan. 30, 2016, photo provided by Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity shows carnivore biologist Chris Bugbee giving a scent of a jaguar to his dog Mayke, a Belgian Malinois, during a walk through the Santa Rita Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mayake-the-dog-5..jpg?ve=1&tl=1
This Jan. 30, 2016, photo provided by Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity shows carnivore biologist Chris Bugbee and his dog Mayke walking through the Santa Rita Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mayake-the-dog-1..jpg?ve=1&tl=1
This 2015 photo provided by Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity shows the jaguar known as El Jefe, in Santa Rita Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mayke-the-dog-2..jpg?ve=1&tl=1
This Jan. 30, 2016, photo provided by Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity shows a Belgian Malinois, named Mayke walking through the Santa Rita Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz.
