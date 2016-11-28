Meet Martin Tatta, Argentina's Horse Whisperer
In San Antonio de Areco, a bastion of Argentine gaucho culture outside the capital of Buenos Aires, 33-year-old Martin Tatta is known as "the horse whisperer."
Horse_Whisperer__1_In this May 29, 2014, photo, Martin Tata embraces his horse Milonga on a ranch in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina. Tata is a self taught horse trainer. For the past 11 years he has been showcasing his unique bond with horses through performances to tourists from around the world. Born and raised on a ranch in the traditional gaucho-town of San Antonio de Areco, around 110 kilometers outside of capital Buenos Aires, Tata has lived and worked amongst horses his entire life. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Horse-Whisperer-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Horse_Whisperer__6_In this May 29, 2014, photo, self taught horse trainer Martin Tata lies with his horse Milonga on the grass as he performs for The Associated Press on a ranch in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina. Eleven years ago, the horse trainers way of breaking horses without aggression caught the attention of a local rancher, who encouraged Tatta to perform for tourists. Since then, hes traveled the world displaying the special skill he has with horses. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Horse-Whisperer-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Horse_Whisperer__4_In this May 29, 2014, photo, Martin Tata sits inside a room containing saddles during an interview with The Associated Press in a ranch in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina. Tata is a self taught horse trainer. Through soft touches, gentle coaxing and a few tender nuzzles, it seems Tatta can sway his steeds to do just about anything. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Horse-Whisperer-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Horse_Whisperer__3_In this May 29, 2014, photo, Martin Tata gives a bath to his horse Milonga in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina. Tata is a self taught horse trainer that has lived and worked amongst horses his entire life. The 33-year-old explains that in each routine through short strokes, eye contact and coaxing words, he and the horse become one. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Horse-Whisperer-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
