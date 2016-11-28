Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE

Medellin festival of lights gets international recognition

Medellin, Colombia celebrates Christmas with spectacular light displays that draws an estimated 4 million visitors, including thousands of tourists.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_2

    In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights are displayed along the Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_1

    In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights are displayed along the Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_4

    In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights adorn a building on the banks of the Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_3

    In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights are displayed along Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-4-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_4_Christmas_2009

    Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.
    Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-1-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_1_Christmas_2009

    Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.
    Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-3-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_3_Christmas_2009

    Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.
    Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-6-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_6_Christmas_2009

    Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.
    Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-2-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_2_Christmas_2009

    Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.
    Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-7-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_7_Christmas_2009

    Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.
    Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-5-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Medellin_5_Christmas_2009

    Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.
    Fox News Latino
Image 1 of 10

Recommended