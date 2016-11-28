Medellin festival of lights gets international recognition
Medellin, Colombia celebrates Christmas with spectacular light displays that draws an estimated 4 million visitors, including thousands of tourists.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_2In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights are displayed along the Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_1In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights are displayed along the Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_4In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights adorn a building on the banks of the Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_3In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas lights are displayed along Medellin river, in Medellin, Colombia. The city once wracked by drug violence has undergone massive social and economic transformation, and its now known in tourist circles for spectacular Christmas light displays that veil churches, buildings, parks and even the Medellin River with glittering cascades of color. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin_Christmas_Lights__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-4-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_4_Christmas_2009Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-4-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-1-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_1_Christmas_2009Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-1-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-3-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_3_Christmas_2009Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-3-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-6-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_6_Christmas_2009Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-6-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-2-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_2_Christmas_2009Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-2-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-7-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_7_Christmas_2009Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-7-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-5-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Medellin_5_Christmas_2009Christmas decoration in Medellin, Colombia. December 2009.Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Medellin-5-Christmas-2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 10