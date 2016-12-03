Machu Picchu takes hikers through sacred Inca peaks
The Incas' "lost city" is one of the world's iconic destinations, with over 1.2 million visitors in 2015.
This May 31, 2016 photo shows a panorama of Machu Picchu, built by the Incas in the mid-15th century nearly 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) up on a skinny ridge between precipices where the Andes meet the Amazon basin in Peru. In the late afternoon, most of the thousands of daily visitors are gone from the haunting ruins of homes, temples and terraces. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP)
This June 1, 2016 photo shows visitors taking selfies with llamas along a terrace in Machu Picchu, Peru. Thousands of people flock every day to see the sun rise in this citadel built in the mid-15th century by the Incas nearly 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) up on a skinny ridge between precipices where the Andes meet the Amazon basin. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP)
This May 26, 2016 photo shows statues of St. James and the Virgin Mary in front of the Cathedral during the celebration of the Corpus Christi holiday in Cuzco, Peru. The city, full of Baroque churches and whitewashed houses, offers a mesmerizing blend of Spanish and Quechua traditions. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP)
This May 26, 2016 photo shows a group of Catholic faithful, dressed in traditional Quechua clothing, waiting to start carrying a statue of the Virgin Mary in the Corpus Christi procession in the main plaza of Cuzco, Peru. The city, high on an Andean plateau, offers a mesmerizing blend of Spanish and native traditions. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP)
This May 25, 2016 photo shows participants in the Corpus Christi religious festival, including a man leading a llama, gathering in the main plaza in Cuzco, Peru. The city, the former Inca capital high on an Andean plateau, offers a mesmerizing blend of Spanish and Quechua traditions. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP)
This May 26, 2016 photo shows statues of St. James and the Virgin Mary in front of the Cathedral during the celebration of the Corpus Christi holiday in Cuzco, Peru. The city, full of Baroque churches and whitewashed houses, offers a mesmerizing blend of Spanish and Quechua traditions. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP)
