Luis and Ramiro, Then and Now
Luis Rodriguez wrote his classic memoir of gang life, "Always Running," hoping to save his son Ramiro from the same "vida loca." Here, some photos of them through the years.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/018a2ace-Luis-Rodriguez-Ramiro-and-Camila.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luis_Rodriguez__Ramiro_and_CamilaWatts, California, 1976: Luis Rodriguez, 22; his first child, Ramiro, at age one-and-a-half; and Ramiro's mother, Camila, 20.Credit: Peter Belsitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/018a2ace-Luis-Rodriguez-Ramiro-and-Camila.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d3acee3f-Luis-Rodriguez-and-ramiro-1994.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luis_Rodriguez_and_ramiro_1994Luis Rodriguez, 40, and his then 19-year-old son Ramiro.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d3acee3f-Luis-Rodriguez-and-ramiro-1994.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a4893bd0-Rodrigo-Rodriguez-and-Luis.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rodrigo_Rodriguez_and_LuisChicago, 1994: Ramiro Rodriguez, 19, and his father Luis Rodriguez, 40.Credit: Todd Buchanonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a4893bd0-Rodrigo-Rodriguez-and-Luis.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b03aa383-Luis-Rodriguez-with-Chito-and-Ruben.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luis_Rodriguez_with_Chito_and_RubenChicago 1994: Luis, 40; his youngest son, Chito, shortly after his birth; and his second to youngest son, Ruben, age 6.Credit: Todd Buchanonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b03aa383-Luis-Rodriguez-with-Chito-and-Ruben.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e2bb1fa3-Luis-Rodriguez-and-family.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luis_Rodriguez_and_familyChicago, August 2010: Luis Rodriguez, 56; his current wife Trini, 57; his youngest grandchild, Catalina, 15; his 33-year-old daughter Andrea; his 35-year-old son Ramiro, and Ramiro's mother, Camila, 54.Courtesy of Luis Rodriguezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e2bb1fa3-Luis-Rodriguez-and-family.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 4