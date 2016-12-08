Expand / Collapse search
Luis and Ramiro, Then and Now

Luis Rodriguez wrote his classic memoir of gang life, "Always Running," hoping to save his son Ramiro from the same "vida loca." Here, some photos of them through the years. 

    Watts, California, 1976: Luis Rodriguez, 22; his first child, Ramiro, at age one-and-a-half; and Ramiro's mother, Camila, 20.
    Credit: Peter Belsito
    Luis Rodriguez, 40, and his then 19-year-old son Ramiro.
    Chicago, 1994: Ramiro Rodriguez, 19, and his father Luis Rodriguez, 40.
    Credit: Todd Buchanon
    Chicago 1994: Luis, 40; his youngest son, Chito, shortly after his birth; and his second to youngest son, Ruben, age 6.
    Credit: Todd Buchanon
    Chicago, August 2010: Luis Rodriguez, 56; his current wife Trini, 57; his youngest grandchild, Catalina, 15; his 33-year-old daughter Andrea; his 35-year-old son Ramiro, and Ramiro's mother, Camila, 54.
    Courtesy of Luis Rodriguez
