Lucha Libre for the Poor
A wrestling show in Mexico’s capital is not only bringing the show on the road, but is offering it free of charge.
Mexico_Street_luchaIn this photo taken April 30, 2012, a Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler poses for fans as he walks towards a makeshift ring for a performance in downtown Mexico City. Independent backyard shows form an underground wrestling circuit for Mexico City's poor who lack the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/503aeb98-Mexico-Street_lucha.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_5In this photo taken May 13, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestlers Damian 666, center, and his son Bestia 666, walk towards the ring to perform in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_lucha_3In this photo taken Nov. 12, 2011, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling masks are attached with clothespins to a wire, on display for sale in a school yard during a wrestling show in Mexico City. Independent backyard shows form an underground wrestling circuit for Mexico City's poor who lack the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2011//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street_lucha-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_lucha_2In this photo taken Nov. 6, 2011, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler Gato Salvaje, left, gets ready for his performance on a grassy lot in a makeshift wrestling ring in Coacalco, Mexico. Independent backyard shows form an underground wrestling circuit for Mexico City's poor who lack the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2011//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street_lucha-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mexico_lucha_17The 300 pesos (or $22) tickets are being waived in the poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons so anybody could would Crazy Clown, Black Fury and Big Mama step into the ring.The Associated Press//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mexico-lucha-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_6In this photo taken May 5, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler Big Mama, center, relaxes with fellow wrestlers prior to her performance in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_11In this photo taken May 13, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestlers Dama del Ring, right, Black Fury, second right, Estrella de Fuego, second left and La Chola, wait for their turn to perform in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_9In this photo taken May 20, 2012, women laugh out loud as they watch a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_10In this photo taken May 13, 2012, fans watch as watch Mexican Lucha Libre wrestlers Big Mama, left, and Black Fury, are overtaken by their opponents during a performance in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_lucha_12In this photo taken May 5, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler Big Mama performs outside the ring in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street_lucha-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_lucha_14In this photo taken May 13, 2012, fans of Mexican Lucha Libre fans cheer as they watch wrestlers perform in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street_lucha-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_15In this photo taken May 5, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler Desafio, center, grimaces during his performance in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_16In this photo taken on Saturday, May 5, 2012, a Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler wears a T-shirt with folk saint Santa Muerte as he readies for his performance in a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_lucha_13In this photo taken May 13, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler Mixteco Jr., hugs an elderly woman during a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street_lucha-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_7In this photo taken May 13, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestlers, El Dolar, top, and Dement Extreme perform during a Caravan Super Tarin traveling wrestling show on the outskirts of Mexico City. The caravan brings Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestling to the capital's poorest neighborhoods, orphanages and prisons, giving free performances to those who don't have the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Street_Wrestling_4In this photo taken on Sunday, May 27, 2012, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler "Super Tarin" performs with artificial blood in downtown Mexico City. Independent backyard shows form an underground wrestling circuit for Mexico City's poor who lack the money to buy a 300 pesos ($22) ticket to see a professional wrestling event at one of Mexico City's big arenas. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)AP2012//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Street-Wrestling-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
