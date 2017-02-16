Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Little Black Summer Dresses

While you may be tempted to wear your summer whites during the hottest months of the year, that doesn't mean the little black dress has to fall out of the rotation. We rounded up some summery options of the old standby:

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/summerblackdressthumb_1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/nordstrom_elizajwrapdress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Eliza J Surplice Jersey Faux Wrap Dress

    Nordstrom.com, $78.90
    Nordstrom.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bloomingdalesaquapontedress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Aqua Ponte Dress - Box Pleat

    Bloomingdales.com, $88.00
    Bloomingdales.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/target_perry.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Converse® One Star® Womens Perry Dress

    Target.com, $24.48
    Target.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/oldnavy_drawstringtube.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Women's Drawstring-Tube Jersey Maxi Dresses

    OldNavy.com, $32.00
    OldNavy.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bananarepub_cowlneck.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Black lightweight wool cowl-neck sheath

    BananaRepublic.com, $150.00
    BananaRepublic.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/calvinklein_dillards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Calvin Klein Sleeveless Abstract-Print Dress

    Dillards.com, $41.99
    Dillards.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/belk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ND® New Directions Two Pocket Flip Flop Dress

    Belk.com, $29.99
    Belk.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/macys_dress_xoxo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    XOXO Dress, Cap Sleeve Solid Black Fitted Peplum Sheath

    Macys.com, $39.98
    Macys.com
Image 1 of 8

Recommended