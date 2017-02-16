Little Black Summer Dresses
While you may be tempted to wear your summer whites during the hottest months of the year, that doesn't mean the little black dress has to fall out of the rotation. We rounded up some summery options of the old standby:
1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/summerblackdressthumb_1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Eliza J Surplice Jersey Faux Wrap DressNordstrom.com, $78.90Nordstrom.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/nordstrom_elizajwrapdress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Aqua Ponte Dress - Box PleatBloomingdales.com, $88.00Bloomingdales.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bloomingdalesaquapontedress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Converse® One Star® Womens Perry DressTarget.com, $24.48Target.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/target_perry.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Women's Drawstring-Tube Jersey Maxi DressesOldNavy.com, $32.00OldNavy.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/oldnavy_drawstringtube.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Black lightweight wool cowl-neck sheathBananaRepublic.com, $150.00BananaRepublic.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bananarepub_cowlneck.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Calvin Klein Sleeveless Abstract-Print DressDillards.com, $41.99Dillards.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/calvinklein_dillards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ND® New Directions Two Pocket Flip Flop DressBelk.com, $29.99Belk.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/belk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
XOXO Dress, Cap Sleeve Solid Black Fitted Peplum SheathMacys.com, $39.98Macys.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/macys_dress_xoxo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
