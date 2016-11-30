Latino Designers Take On New York Fashion Week
From Carolina Herrera to Oscar de la Renta, here is a look at some of the Latino designers showcasing their skills at New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the CZAR by Cesar Galindo Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Carolina Herrera and models pose before the closing bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Models prepare backstage at the Candela Spring 2014 fashion presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Box at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Carolina Herrera rings the closing bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
ORANJESTAD, ARUBA - NOVEMBER 05: Designer Custo Dalmau prepares models backstage during ARUBA IN STYLE 2011 - Custo Barcelona on November 5, 2011 in Oranjestad, Aruba. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ARUBA IN STYLE)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the CZAR by Cesar Galindo Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the CZAR by Cesar Galindo Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 22: Candela Novembre attends the Philipp Plein show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Spring Summer 2014 on June 22, 2013 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Philipp Plein)
LITTLE ROCK, AR - JULY 08: Designer Oscar de la Renta and Hillary Rodham Clinton attend the Oscar De La Renta: American Icon reception at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center on July 08, 2013 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
LITTLE ROCK, AR - JULY 08: A view of atmosphere at the Oscar de la Renta: American Icon reception at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center on July 08, 2013 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: A model poses at the Candela Spring 2014 fashion presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Box at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: A model poses at the Candela Spring 2014 fashion presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Box at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Designer Ricardo Seco (2L) prepares a model backstage at the Ricardo Seco spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Pier 57 on September 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the CZAR by Cesar Galindo Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Designer Custo Dalmau walks the runway at the Custo Barcelona Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Stage at Lincoln Center on February 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: A model poses at the Candela Spring 2014 fashion presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Box at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: A model poses during the closing bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway at the CZAR by Cesar Galindo Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Miss USA Nana Meriwether, Designer Custo Dalmau and Miss Teen USA 2012 Logan West pose backstage at the Custo Barcelona Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Stage at Lincoln Center on February 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Ricardo Seco Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Eyebeam Studio on February 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: A model walks the runway at the Ricardo Seco Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center on February 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LITTLE ROCK, AR - JULY 08: A view of atmosphere at the Oscar de la Renta: American Icon reception at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center on July 08, 2013 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
LITTLE ROCK, AR - JULY 08: Designer Oscar de la Renta attends the Oscar de la Renta: American Icon reception at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center on July 08, 2013 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 23: Candela Novembre attend the Moncler Gamme Bleu show as part of Milan Fashion Week S/S 2014 on June 23, 2013 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Moncler)
WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 23: Actress Rachel Bilson attends the premiere of CBS Films' 'The To Do List' on July 23, 2013 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Taxidermist Beth Beverly and designer Cesar Galindo pose backstage at the runway at AMC's new series Immortalized presents CZAR by Cesar Galindo Fall 2013 Fashion Show at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for AMC)
