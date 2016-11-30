King of Hot Pants Seeks Comeback
At one time gracing the bottom halves of powerful women like Madonna, Cameron Diaz and JLo, Cuban-American designer Alvin Valley is re-launching his brand.
Designer Alvin Valley was once known in as the "King of Pants". As a Latino man who was born in New York to Cuban parents, he says he understands well who really wears the pants—women.
Beginning with a small store in Miami in 1995, and quickly growing to sell in New York in 1999, and then Los Angeles in 2001, Alvin Valley's business took off quickly.
A few years ago, after Valley sold half of his label to the Moret Group, and they had stopped producing his pants, he moved to Miami and took some time off to breathe and re-boot.
This past May, Valley met a man who would bring him back from oblivion. He found a new business partner. Private equity investor Alex Dulac would buy Valley's trademark and re-brand it with a new concept—exclusive online—semi-custom Valley pants.
Women can find Valley's pants at alvinvalley.com, ranging in price from $195 to $295. Some are cropped and some flared, but since the trends show there'll be a high demand for menswear inspired looks for Fall 2012, Valley's designs couldn't be a more prescient or more in touch with what women need.
