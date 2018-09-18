Hurricane Florence: Stranded pets get rescued from floodwaters in North Carolina
Displaced cats and dogs also needed a helping hand in the wake of the hurricane.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c6583b31-0120ss20RTS21Q8Y.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A cat clings to the side of a trailer in flood waters before it was saved in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, N.C. on Monday.REUTERS/Jonathan Drake//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c6583b31-0120ss20RTS21Q8Y.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e5dbcfc2-0220ss20RTS21LQZ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dogs that were left caged by an owner, who fled rising flood waters from Hurricane Florence, are rescued in Leland, N.C., on Sunday.REUTERS/Jonathan Drake//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e5dbcfc2-0220ss20RTS21LQZ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0320ss20RTS21Q8T.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People and their pets are helped out of flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, N.C. on Monday.REUTERS/Jonathan Drake//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0320ss20RTS21Q8T.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0720ss20AP18257848626218.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten Survivor are rescued from floodwaters in New Bern, N.C., on Friday.Andrew Carter/The News & Observer via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0720ss20AP18257848626218.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0420ss20RTS21LR2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dogs are let out of a cage as flood waters from Hurricane Florence rise in Leland, N.C., on Sunday.REUTERS/Jonathan Drake//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0420ss20RTS21LR2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0620ss20AP18260559332412.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man in North Carolina tries to get his dog out of a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton on Monday.AP Photo/Gerry Broome//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0620ss20AP18260559332412.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0520ss20RTS21L1M.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Members of the Coast Guard are seen helping pets stranded by floodwater near Riegelwood, N.C. on Saturday.REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0520ss20RTS21L1M.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 6