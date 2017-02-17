How to Remove Every Type of Carpet Stain

Oops! Whether it be grape juice, a little present from Fido, or finger-paint artwork from your three-year-old, it seems whatever is not supposed to get on the carpet always does. READ: How To Remove Red Wine Stains Here are a few tips from carpet manufacturer Shaw and rug maker and importer Nourison on how to clean your carpets using products you can find around your house. What You Should Know Before You Start To remove a stain, simply blot the spot and dry working from the outside in, rinse thoroughly with clean water, then blot again. Never scrub the carpet, or you risk ruining the carpet fibers or letting the spill soak through to the carpet pad. READ: 10 Things You Should Never Refrigerate For more specific advice, find your type of stain below. In addition to these methods, there are several spot removers on the market; before you try one, test it out in an inconspicuous spot to make sure it doesn't discolor your carpet.