How to Get Kate Middleton’s Royal Fringe

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge stirred headlines not because she wore one of her usual Jenny Packham designer dresses, but because she was rocking a new ‘do. Kate Middleton was recently photographed with her new royal bangs during a church outing in Scotland, where she and her family were celebrating Queen Elizabeth becoming the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history. PICS: Stop Everything You're Doing and Behold Kate Middleton's Royal Bangs However, many fans were curious in how to score a face-framing fringe for themselves, in order to flaunt their youthful features just like the Duchess. “The reason why Kate’s bangs work on her is because it’s a very classic, young and chic look, which is perfect for the Duchess of Cambridge,” says Beverly Hills-based celebrity stylist Nelson Chan. “The look is not over-the-top funky or a 'rock ‘n’ roll' hairstyle. This look still has a lot of movement and volume, yet her hair still looks silky smooth.” Chan believes any woman can channel her inner princess with bouncy bangs. Along with some sun-kissed highlights to enhance the richness of your natural hair color, as well as some volumizing products to give fine, limp hair new life, this is one makeover nearly anyone can master. (Sorry, curly-haired ladies, but Chan says this cut might require too much maintenance to keep it smooth and frizz-free for daily wear.) WATCH: How to Get the Kate Middleton Blowout Thinking of getting bangs like Kate’s? Chan suggests you could try this at home, but only if you’re skilled enough to trim your own fringe. If not, leave the work to the professionals and make an appointment to see your trusted hairstylist instead. “To achieve this look, first take a triangle section of hair in the front,” says Chan. “Pull it to your tip of the nose, then point-cut it. This very important to point-cut to get a softer edge look." (Point-cutting involves cutting inward into a section of hair, at an angle, rather than straight across. To see point-cutting in action, watch a tutorial here.) "If bangs are still a little too long, you can trim them," he adds. "And don’t cut your hair while it’s wet. You will get a better result cutting it dry after styling.” WATCH: How to Trim Your Own Bangs “To style, use a medium-sized round brush, and roll the brush forward as you are drying it,” adds Chan. ("Too large a brush will result in making hair too straight and too small of brush will make hair too curly," he says.) "Run fingers thru your bangs with light hair cream, like Aveda Light Element Cream, then let hair fall naturally. Don’t style your hair with a flat iron or it will look funny.” For more inspiration, check out Middleton’s latest look below: