Home Hacking: Adding Mirrors For Light, Glamour & Illusion

Can you spot the trick here? Stylist Sasa Antic cleverly added a strip of mirror to a section of wall in his very small kitchen, and instantly made the space feel twice as large. It's smoke and mirrors, minus the smoke. READ: The Do's and Don'ts of Decorating With Mirrors It's also a fairly easy change to make yourself, without having to spend tons of money. Have the mirror cut to size by a local glazier and adhere to the wall with a type of adhesive called mirror mastic. Mirror mastic is available at local hardware stores and is applied with a caulking gun. Here are a couple of other unexpected places to stick a mirror, with great results. 

    Here's a great IKEA hack, using the Expedit shelving unit we all know and love. Design*Sponge shared this picture of a room divider in designer Andreas Uebele's son's room, delineating sleep and play spaces. Adding a mirror to the edge is an instant upgrade.
    I strongly suspect this Australian penthouse, seen on Architizer, was not a DIY project, but the idea is transferable to humbler homes. This kitchen island, outfitted with a mirrored base, is endlessly glam. If you don't have an island, you could add mirrors to cabinet faces, or your backsplash.
    HP Rovinelli Architects added mirrors to that always awkward spot under the stairs. What could have been dead space is now light and airy (not to mention all that functional storage space).
