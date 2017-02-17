Home Hacking: Adding Mirrors For Light, Glamour & Illusion

Can you spot the trick here? Stylist Sasa Antic cleverly added a strip of mirror to a section of wall in his very small kitchen, and instantly made the space feel twice as large. It's smoke and mirrors, minus the smoke. READ: The Do's and Don'ts of Decorating With Mirrors It's also a fairly easy change to make yourself, without having to spend tons of money. Have the mirror cut to size by a local glazier and adhere to the wall with a type of adhesive called mirror mastic. Mirror mastic is available at local hardware stores and is applied with a caulking gun. Here are a couple of other unexpected places to stick a mirror, with great results.