Hashtag Hounds Rack Up Followers With Wacky Antics

Funny pictures of dogs taken by their owners have become a big trend in social media. 

    This photo shows Tuna in Los Angeles. The dog, dubbed a Chiweenie in hashtags, had 835,727 followers as of Tuesday June 10, 2014, making him the second-most-followed dog on Instagram. 
    This photo provided by Courtney Dasher shows Dasher playing with her dog Tuna in Los Angeles. Dasher rescued the chihuahua-dachshund mix with bug eyes, a big nose and an infamous overbite in 2010. Dasher started the Instagram account @tunameltsmyheart in 2011, giving Tuna insta-fame. 
    Photo of Tuna in Los Angeles. 
    Loni Edwards with her dog Chloe at the Nike Flatiron store in New York.
    This photo shows Chloe at the Nike Running Flatiron store in New York. Chloe has her own Instagram page, @chloe_theminifrenchie. Funny pet photos continue to be a trend on social media, and muttbombs and animal Instagram accounts are so popular that they have been taken up by shelters and others to promote adoptions or rescue campaigns. 
    This photo shows Manny the Frenchie, owned by Amber Chavez. Pet owners are unleashing their pooches on the photo-sharing service, setting up accounts to show Manny the French bulldog sporting spectacles. Chavez owns Manny with her boyfriend Jon.
    Manny the Frenchie napping in a bathroom sink.
