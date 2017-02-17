Expand / Collapse search
Festive Eye Makeup Tutorial

Want to look festive but not overdone at your upcoming holiday party? Makeup artist Sonia Kashuk shows us how to get a glamorous look that works great this time of year, but can be done for any festive occasion. The best part? It's so simple that even we can do it. READ: 30 Seconds to Better Brows Here's how to get the look: Use black gel pencil along lash line. Subtly smudge the liner. Blend brown eye shadow into crease of the eye. Brush glitter shadow over entire lid. Add a little extra oomph to your lashes with customizable glue-ons. When lashes are applied, clamp with eye-lash curler. Finish with mascara. Sonia’s Tips: When applying the liner, get as close to the lash line as possible by pulling up a little on the skin of the eyelid. Use a very small amount of glue on the fake lashes.  They can be re-used. When you are done, pull them off carefully and store them for next time. Check out the video above to see Sonia's technique.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1292_sk_twistuplongweareyeliner_group-1.png?ve=1&tl=1

    Long Wear Gel Eye Liner Twist Up

    $7.99 Target, Target.com
    Sonia Kashuk
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lashses.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Full Eyelashes

    $4.99, Target, Target.com
    Sonia Kashuk
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lashcurler.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dramatically Defining Eye Lash Curler

    $8.99, Target, Target.com
    Sonia Kashuk
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1278_sk-holiday_002_formalaffairfacepalette.png?ve=1&tl=1

    Formal Affair Face Palette

    $19.99, Target, Target.com
    Sonia Kashuk
