Festive Eye Makeup Tutorial

Want to look festive but not overdone at your upcoming holiday party? Makeup artist Sonia Kashuk shows us how to get a glamorous look that works great this time of year, but can be done for any festive occasion. The best part? It's so simple that even we can do it. READ: 30 Seconds to Better Brows Here's how to get the look: Use black gel pencil along lash line. Subtly smudge the liner. Blend brown eye shadow into crease of the eye. Brush glitter shadow over entire lid. Add a little extra oomph to your lashes with customizable glue-ons. When lashes are applied, clamp with eye-lash curler. Finish with mascara. Sonia’s Tips: When applying the liner, get as close to the lash line as possible by pulling up a little on the skin of the eyelid. Use a very small amount of glue on the fake lashes. They can be re-used. When you are done, pull them off carefully and store them for next time. Check out the video above to see Sonia's technique.