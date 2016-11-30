Elephants Find New Home in Mexico
The tale of 9 baby elephants orphaned by poachers who found a home in Mexico turned out to be more complicated and less heroic than that. But still has a happy ending. Read the full tale here.
In this photo taken Friday, June 8, 2012, a young African elephant extends its trunk while roaming in its new habitat at the Africam Safari wildlife preserve, near Puebla, Mexico. The elephant is one of a group of nine from Namibia needed a new home and the owner of a 900-acre wildlife preserve in central Mexico jumped at the chance to buy them and add them to his menagerie that includes ostriches, lemurs, giraffes, zebras and monkeys. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
