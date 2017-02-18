Dita Von Teese Reveals Sizzling Lingerie Collection

When she’s not busy strutting her stuff on stage, this burlesque star is showing the masses how to rock the finest couture underneath your clothes. PHOTOS: Dita Von Teese is 41, Still Looks Great Half Naked JustJared.com is reporting Dita Von Teese led the launch of her new lingerie collection at Bloomingdale’s May 17 in Century City, California. Along with presenting the latest designs, the 41-year-old entertainer greeted and posed with fans in attendance. WATCH: Dita Von Teese Shares Secrets On The Art Of Seduction As expected, Von Teese looked nothing short of glamorous for the growing crowd, but you too can look just as gorgeous as the pinup with a simple trick. (Dita shares her tips on buying lingerie in the video above). “I don’t leave the house without a swipe of red lipstick, but I don’t spend a lot of time getting ready either,” Von Teese told Harper’s Bazaar. “I can get out of the door in five minutes, and that red lipstick gives me the power to look polished. I wear super velvety matte lipsticks, like MAC’s Ruby Woo and Lady Danger. They make for the most kiss-proof, food-proof lip.” It also helps to master your signature pose, no matter the occasion. PHOTOS: Dita Von Teese Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier Lingerie “If there’s a flash, I’m looking down into the camera,” adds Von Teese. “If not, we’ve got to lift our faces up…In the era of camera phones, you need to figure out your good side and your ‘camera face.’ It’s totally acceptable to analyze that.” Get a sneak peek of Von Teese’s sinfully seductive undergarments from the launch below: