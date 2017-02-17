Denture Bracelets: Toothsome or Gruesome?

Etsy member Mr. Basic, the seller of these denture bracelets, is either a genius or a mad scientist. We can't quite tell. On the one hand, he's found an extremely innovative way to use dental acrylics. On the other hand, his bracelets are pretty creepy. So are his combs, which are the only other items he currently offers. VOTE: Dog Feathers: Cool or Crazy? According to Mr. Basic's Etsy shop, which is called ConcaveOblivion, the jewelry is "handmade from dental acrylic and hand-polished to a high shine." Each bracelet also costs $150 plus shipping. So what do you think? Are these denture bracelets cool or creepy? Check out a few more photos of Mr. Basic's bracelets below, then cast your vote in our poll at the bottom.