Decorating With Pantone's Fall 2012 Color Report

Pantone is the world-renowned authority on color and a resource for designers. Each season, they choose ten colors to inspire fashion trends, but who's to say we can't apply them to home decor? Here are our favorite picks, inspired by Pantone's Fall 2012 Color Report. Follow us on Pinterest for more home decor inspiration.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9b541820-fallcolordecoreditorial_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    Pantone.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pb_brown-copy-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Faux Fur Beanbag - Espresso

    PotteryBarn.com, $199
    PotteryBarn.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pb_honeygold-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rustic Luxe™ Unscented Candles - Gold

    PotteryBarn.com, $12 – $29
    PotteryBarn.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/debenhams_rhapsody-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Betty Jackson.Black Mauve supremely soft towels

    Debenhams.com, $6 — $44
    Debenhams.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/wasserblue-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Libbey Cobalt Blue 17 Oz Cooler Glass, Set of 12

    Wasserstrom.com, $25.66
    Wasserstrom.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d9d24779-pier1chartreuse-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Essential Dinnerware - Lime

    Pier1.com, $5 - $7
    Pier1.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/knobgreen-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ruffle Flower Green Knob

    TheCrossDesign.com, $9.95
    TheCrossDesign.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pinkvase-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Small Fuchsia Pink Vintage Glass Bottle

    LunaBazaar.com, $2.95
    LunaBazaar.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tangerine-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Japanese Enamel Kettle

    Poketo.com, $125
    Poketo.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/roseknob-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rosy Knob

    Anthropologie.com, $6–$8
    Anthropologie.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/titanium-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Robert Abbey Delta Table Lamp

    LampsPlus.com, $166.91
    LampsPlus.com
