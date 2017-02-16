Decorating With Pantone's Fall 2012 Color Report
Pantone is the world-renowned authority on color and a resource for designers. Each season, they choose ten colors to inspire fashion trends, but who's to say we can't apply them to home decor? Here are our favorite picks, inspired by Pantone's Fall 2012 Color Report. Follow us on Pinterest for more home decor inspiration.
1Pantone.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9b541820-fallcolordecoreditorial_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Faux Fur Beanbag - EspressoPotteryBarn.com, $199PotteryBarn.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pb_brown-copy-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rustic Luxe™ Unscented Candles - GoldPotteryBarn.com, $12 – $29PotteryBarn.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pb_honeygold-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Betty Jackson.Black Mauve supremely soft towelsDebenhams.com, $6 — $44Debenhams.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/debenhams_rhapsody-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Libbey Cobalt Blue 17 Oz Cooler Glass, Set of 12Wasserstrom.com, $25.66Wasserstrom.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/wasserblue-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Essential Dinnerware - LimePier1.com, $5 - $7Pier1.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d9d24779-pier1chartreuse-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ruffle Flower Green KnobTheCrossDesign.com, $9.95TheCrossDesign.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/knobgreen-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Small Fuchsia Pink Vintage Glass BottleLunaBazaar.com, $2.95LunaBazaar.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pinkvase-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Japanese Enamel KettlePoketo.com, $125Poketo.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tangerine-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rosy KnobAnthropologie.com, $6–$8Anthropologie.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/roseknob-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Robert Abbey Delta Table LampLampsPlus.com, $166.91LampsPlus.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/titanium-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
