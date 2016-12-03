Day of the Dead Gaining Popularity in US
The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, honors departed loved ones.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead1Day of the Dead skeleton figurine designed around a Marilyn Monroe theme stands on a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque, N.M. The shop sells Day of the Dead art and clothing year-round.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead4Day of the Dead bride and groom skeleton figurines stand on a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque.Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead7A girl poses for a photo with a Calavera de Catarina, a traditional Day of the Dead Mexican icon, representing a weight lifting athlete during the Panamerican Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, Monday, Oct 17, 2011.AP2011https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead2Kiko Torres, left, and his girlfriend Marlysa Sanchez, each hold a Catrina Day of the Dead doll inside Torres' store, Masks y Mas, in Albuquerque, N.M. The shop sells Day of the Dead art and clothing year-round.AP2011https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead6Calavera de Catarina, a traditional Day of the Dead Mexican icon, representing a tennis player during the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, MexicoAP2011https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-deadnew345.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_deadnew345Day of the Dead skeleton figurines line a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque, N.M.AP2011https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-deadnew345.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead3Kiko Torres puts a Catrina Day of the Dead doll up on a shelf alongside others in his store, Masks y Mas, in Albuquerque, N.M. The shop sells Day of the Dead art and clothing year-round. (AP Photo/Jake Schoellkopf)APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead8A boy jumps to touch a Calavera de Catarina, a traditional Day of the Dead Mexican icon, representing a weight lifting athlete during the Pan American Games in downtown Guadalajara,AP2011https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
day_of_the_dead5Day of the Dead bride and groom skeleton figurines stand on a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque,AP2011https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/day-of-the-dead5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 8