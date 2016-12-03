Expand / Collapse search
Day of the Dead Gaining Popularity in US

The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, honors departed loved ones. 

     Day of the Dead skeleton figurine designed around a Marilyn Monroe theme stands on a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque, N.M. The shop sells Day of the Dead art and clothing year-round.
    AP
    Day of the Dead bride and groom skeleton figurines stand on a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque.
    A girl poses for a photo with a Calavera de Catarina, a traditional Day of the Dead Mexican icon, representing a weight lifting athlete during the Panamerican Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, Monday, Oct 17, 2011. 
    AP2011
    Kiko Torres, left, and his girlfriend Marlysa Sanchez, each hold a Catrina Day of the Dead doll inside Torres' store, Masks y Mas, in Albuquerque, N.M. The shop sells Day of the Dead art and clothing year-round. 
    AP2011
     Calavera de Catarina, a traditional Day of the Dead Mexican icon, representing a tennis player during the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico
    AP2011
    Day of the Dead skeleton figurines line a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque, N.M. 
    AP2011
    Kiko Torres puts a Catrina Day of the Dead doll up on a shelf alongside others in his store, Masks y Mas, in Albuquerque, N.M. The shop sells Day of the Dead art and clothing year-round. (AP Photo/Jake Schoellkopf)
    AP
    A boy jumps to touch a Calavera de Catarina, a traditional Day of the Dead Mexican icon, representing a weight lifting athlete during the Pan American Games in downtown Guadalajara, 
    AP2011
     Day of the Dead bride and groom skeleton figurines stand on a shelf at the store Masks y Mas in Albuquerque, 
    AP2011
