Day Laborers building chair for Pope Francis

Catholic Charities of New York could have gone to a big company to build the chair Pope Francis will sit in during his U.S. visit. Instead, they turned to two day laborers.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pope_Day_Laborers__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pope_Day_Laborers__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_4

    Fransisco Santamaria, left, and Fausto Hernandez, right, of Dominican Reublic build the papal chair which is being constructed by day laborers Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pope_Day_Laborers__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pope_Day_Laborers__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_1

    Press gathers around the papal chair as Brother Sal Sammarco, right, and Fausto Hernandez, center, move it into place before a news conference Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pope_Day_Laborers__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pope_Day_Laborers__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_3

    Hector Rojas responds to questions during a news interview regarding the papal chair which is being constructed by day laborers Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pope_Day_Laborers__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pope_Day_Laborers__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_5

    Brother Sal Sammarco, left, and Francisco Santamaria, right, of Nicaragua, work on building the papal chair that is being constructed Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pope_Day_Laborers__erika.garcia@foxnewslatino.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pope_Day_Laborers__erika_garcia_foxnewslatino_com_2

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan, center, speaks a news conference where the papal chair that is being constructed by day laborers was made Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
