Day Laborers building chair for Pope Francis
Catholic Charities of New York could have gone to a big company to build the chair Pope Francis will sit in during his U.S. visit. Instead, they turned to two day laborers.
Fransisco Santamaria, left, and Fausto Hernandez, right, of Dominican Reublic build the papal chair which is being constructed by day laborers Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Press gathers around the papal chair as Brother Sal Sammarco, right, and Fausto Hernandez, center, move it into place before a news conference Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Hector Rojas responds to questions during a news interview regarding the papal chair which is being constructed by day laborers Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brother Sal Sammarco, left, and Francisco Santamaria, right, of Nicaragua, work on building the papal chair that is being constructed Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, center, speaks a news conference where the papal chair that is being constructed by day laborers was made Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Port Chester, N.Y. Pope Francis will use it when he celebrates Mass in Madison Square Garden this September. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
