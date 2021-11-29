Cyber Monday deals: Toys that any kid will love

Cyber Monday is here, which means Christmas is less than four weeks away. If you’re just getting started on holiday shopping for the kids in your life, those digital sale posters and emails flooding your inbox may be overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve come up with a toy gift guide that includes some sweet Cyber Monday deals. Here are eight products you’ll want to consider before you finalize your holiday cart.

Plan Toys Wooden Vet Playset at Crate and Barrel Kids

Original Price: $30

Cyber Monday Special: $26.99

Help your kid live out their veterinarian dreams with the Plan Toys Wooden Vet Playset from Crate and Barrel Kids. The nine-piece playset comes with a stethoscope, thermometer, bandage, cone collar, vaccine bottle and shot, bandage, two x-ray films and carrying case – all of which are made from rubberwood, cotton and rubber. For Cyber Monday, customers get to save $3.01.

Spin Master Batman Batcave 33 Inch Transforming Play Set at Gamestop

Original Price: $114.99

Cyber Week Special: $99.99

Got a Batman fan in your house? Check out the Spin Master Batman Batcave 33 Inch Transforming Play Set that’s being sold at Gamestop. The 33-inch tall Batman figure opens up to reveal a 10-sectioned Batcave where action figures can be placed, including the four-inch Batman action that comes with the set. Inside the comic book hero’s transforming lair is an evidence lab, dojo, tool shop, garage, elevator, jail, armory and escape door. Customers who purchase the impressive playset during Gamestop’s Cyber Week sale will get to save $15.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Big Puppy at JCPenney

Original Price: $24.99

Cyber Monday Special: $11.99

The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Big Puppy is an excellent educational toy for babies between the age of 18 and 36 months. This 15.7-inch tall doll can play more than 90 songs, sounds, tunes and phrases that’ll help your tot expand their vocabulary. The doll also has shapes, numbers and words printed on it fur and clothing to help babies learn abstract concepts. JCPenney has reduced its price for the Laugh & Learn Big Puppy by 52% for Cyber Monday.

Vtech Leapfrog LeapPad Academy Tablet – Green at Kmart

Original Price: $321.48

Cyber Monday Special: $147.88

If you’re in need of an educational toy that’s better suited for kids between the ages of 3 and 8, the Leapfrog LeapPad Academy Tablet from Vtech has been heavily reduced at Kmart. The tablet, which typically retails for $321.48, is now available for $147.88 for Cyber Monday. The LeapPad Academy Tablet has more than 20 apps that target math, reading, writing, coding, problem-solving and creativity. There’s also a built-in library that has more than 750 games, videos, music and other entertainment apps.

Götz Baby Doll Leila at Pottery Barn Kids

Original Price: $79

Cyber Monday Special: $47

The Leila baby doll from Götz is 40% off at Pottery Barn Kids, which is a best seller for the retailer. This 16.5-inch tall doll reportedly has "blushed cheeks" and "life-like eyelashes and eyes" that’ll make kids feel like they’re caring for the real deal. Pottery Barn is selling other Götz dolls and accessories at a discounted rate for Cyber Monday. Parents can get free shipping on their order if they enter the code COZY at checkout.

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Headquarters Playset at Target

Original Price: $65.99

Cyber Monday Special: $32.99

Saving the day just became easier with the PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Headquarters Playset. The four-piece set comes with a dinosaur-themed HQ, a puppy action figure, a vehicle and a "mystery dino figure," all of which is inspired by the hit Nickelodeon show. Kids get to complete their imaginary Paw Patrol missions with real-life sound effects. For Cyber Monday, Target is selling the 2021 Toy of the Year Award Finalist for half off.

Melissa & Doug Chef’s Kitchen in Charcoal at Toysrus (Fulfilled by Macy’s)

Original Price: $229.99

Cyber Monday Special: $160.99

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned pretend-play kitchen? Melissa & Doug’s modernized Chef’s Kitchen puts a contemporary spin on the kid-friendly pastime with a sleek charcoal kitchen. The tall preschool toy includes a wooden refrigerator, ice maker, microwave, oven, stovetop and sink. Toysrus and its retail partner Macy’s are offering a 30% discount on this stunning kitchen set for Cyber Monday.

Top Gun Maverick Kids Sidewalk Bike at Walmart

Original Price: $90

Cyber Monday Special: $78

Whether your kid is learning how to ride a bike or is a pro at pedaling, the Top Gun Maverick Kids Sidewalk Bike is a fantastic option. The durable steel frame bike has 16-inch wheels, a single-speed drivetrain and a rear coaster brake that works with or without training wheels (which come included). This cool gray bike is designed for children between the ages of 3 and 5. Customers who purchase the "popular pick" from Walmart on Cyber Monday will get to save $20.