Travel during the pandemic: Which countries can American tourists currently visit?

A growing number of tourist destinations are slowly starting to allow Americans to reenter their countries — with health and safety mandates in place — following coronavirus-related travel shutdowns.

More specifically, U.S. citizens now visit a number of Caribbean-based beach destinations in addition to certain areas in the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Countries including Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Cambodia, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, French Polynesia, Jamaica, Maldives, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Serbia, St. Barths, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Tanzania, Turkey, Turks and Caicos, United Arab Emirates and the Virgin Islands are currently allowing U.S. travelers to enter their borders.

Since March, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of State urged Americans to avoid traveling internationally due to COVID-19, issuing a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” mandate. However, as of Aug. 6, the U.S. Department of State removed the advisory as a result of fewer COVID-19 cases in select countries, according to a press release.

Each travel destination now open to U.S. travelers has its own set of requirements for tourists, such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test (that must be taken days before the departure date), proof of international health insurance coverage, and an itinerary of a passengers’ travel plans while visiting the country.

While international tourist guidelines can change by the day, the U.S. State Department still strongly suggests “exercising caution” when venturing outside the U.S. to ensure travelers know the rules and regulations in place at each destination.