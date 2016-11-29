Brazil's indigenous women take part in beauty pageant
More than 60 women and girls are taking part in the "parade of indigenous beauty" at the World Indigenous Games in Brazil.
In this picture taken Saturday Oct. 24, 2015, Adelma Simoes Madeira, 16, a Brazilian Terena, smiles during parade of indigenous beauty at World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. A 16-year-old from the Terena people of central Brazil, with wide-set eyes and an even wider smile, Madeira was one of more than 60 women and girls taking part in the "parade of indigenous beauty," at the World Indigenous Games in Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In this picture taken Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 a Brazilian from the Paresi ethnic group , left, parades next to one from Kayapo ethnic group during a parade of indigenous beauty at World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil. Rail-thin or thick-waisted, swathed in scarfs and ankle-length skirts or wearing only a thong bikini bottom and bodypaint, they incarnated the cannons of beauty of first peoples from across Brazil and as far afield as Panama and French Guyana. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In this picture taken Saturday Oct. 24, 2015, an indigenous woman from Panama takes part in a parade of indigenous beauty during the World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In this photo taken Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 an indigenous woman from Mexico takes part in the parade of indigenous beauty at the World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In this photo taken Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 and indigenous Russian woman plays a traditional instrument during a parade of indigenous beauty at the World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In this photo taken Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 an indigenous woman from Russia takes part in a indigenous beauty parade during the World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Maori from New Zealand take part in the parade of indigenous beauty at World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In this picture taken Saturday Oct. 24, 2015 a Brazilian woman from the Karaja ethnic group takes part in the parade of indigenous beauty at the World Indigenous Games, in Palmas, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
